Russell Westbrook's Last NBA Hope Revealed in Concerning Report
Nine-time All-Star and 2016-17 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is making headlines this offseason, but it is while he sits on the open market. This offseason's free agency market has been concerning, and Westbrook is certainly feeling it.
After declining a player option with the Denver Nuggets for the 2025-26 season, Westbrook is still sitting in unrestricted free agency as we approach September, and his next landing spot is still uncertain.
The Sacramento Kings have most commonly been named the top potential destination for Westbrook, but there is some uncertainty about that partnership.
Would Westbrook fit with the Kings?
The Kings are in the worst possible spot for an NBA franchise, as they are stuck between rebuilding and competing. With a star trio of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, the Kings have enough talent to win some games, but are very far from being competitive in the Western Conference.
If the Kings add a guy like Westbrook, he will not elevate their potential as a team, but he would be a valuable veteran guard nonetheless. Westbrook is also in an interesting spot as he considers the Kings, because there is doubt about whether or not he would want to sign with a team that is this far from title contention, as he still searches for his first ring.
Does Westbrook have other options?
Unfortunately for Westbrook, it seems like he is out of options. The Kings have certainly shown the most interest in Westbrook this summer, but the assumption has been that they are not alone, and the veteran guard is simply mulling over his options.
However, the Kings seem to be his last hope.
NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that the Kings are the only team showing interest in Westbrook, and if they do not sign him, he might not find an NBA team at all for the 2025-26 season.
“We are still waiting to see what other moves could come in Sacramento before the Kings try to bring in Russell Westbrook,” Fischer said. “And that’s been the one home all along that we really have looked at for Russell Westbrook. And that is still the home I have heard earlier this week for Russell Westbrook — if he’s gonna be in the NBA at all, honestly.”
Westbrook, 36, is undoubtedly nearing retirement, but nobody wants to see the legendary point guard forced out of the NBA because he cannot find a new home in free agency. While he is not an ideal fit in Sacramento for many reasons, there are still motives for the Kings to give the veteran guard a chance.