Where do the Kings Stand With Malik Monk Amid Trade Rumors?
After a relatively quiet stretch, rumors are picking back up for the Sacramento Kings. All of the players included have remained relatively the same, but between Jonathan Kuminga, Malik Monk, and Russell Westbrook, we've seen another uptick in rumors in the last two days.
For Malik Monk, it's been widely reported that the Kings are doing their best to move the shooting guard, but the latest report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Kings aren't just looking for a salary dump.
"Trade talks involving Malik Monk earlier this offseason held no connection to the possibility of adding Westbrook, sources said. The Kings have not been calling teams trying to dump Monk's salary but more so figuring out his value."
It also tracks with the recent reports that the Kings would be willing to sign Russell Westbrook even with Monk on the roster.
It's a good sign for the Kings, as Monk always felt like too talented a player to just salary dump. Involving him in a sign-and-trade is one thing, as they'd be getting back a young wing with potential to blossom into more. But if they were to strictly salary dump Monk, a fan favorite in Sacramento, it would be a harder pill to swallow.
Especially if the only follow-up move was for Russell Westbrook, which is the only other rumor involving the Kings outside of the Kuminga updates.
Siegel went on to state that the Kings and Monk continue to have no issues with each other from either side. The Kings still value what Monk brings on offense, and the guard has no ill will towards the coaching staff amid the trade rumors
That may seems like a small thing, but after a year like the Kings had last year, it's more important than ever that the locker room and team are united. Trade rumors are just one of many things that can tear apart a locker room, and the Kings just went through reported friction between players and coaches last year, which ultimately led to the firing of Mike Brown and trade of De'Aaron Fox.
Scott Perry doing his due diligence in making calls regarding Monk is a good sign that he's not leaving any options unturned. He took over the team in one of the strangest offseason's in league history, with money getting quickly tied up and players trade values being all over the place.
It's important for him to get to know the landscape of the league and assess the value of Monk, not only for the rest of this offseason, but at the trade deadline as well. Siegel noted that both Monk and DeMar DeRozan could be potential trade chips at the deadline, and starting to gather a list of interested teams now only gives Perry and the Kings a head start come February.
As the whole offseason seems to have been for the Sacramento Kings, all we can do now is wait and see which rumor eventually becomes true. But for now, it feels likely that Malik Monk will return to Sacramento next season.