Why the Warriors Could Trade for 6x NBA All-Star: Report
The Golden State Warriors have had an undesirable 2025 NBA offseason, being stuck in a bad situation with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. The two sides are in a weird spot where neither necessarily wants him to re-sign with the Warriors, but the franchise does not want to lose him for nothing.
Since the Warriors are hell-bent on getting as much value out of Kuminga as possible, despite having a crumbling relationship with the 22-year-old forward, their entire offseason has been put on pause. The Warriors are still the only team in the NBA that has yet to add a player through trade or free agency this summer, which has been a huge concern as they fail to make improvements.
Kuminga to the Kings?
The Warriors have been expected to find a sign-and-trade solution for Kuminga, and of all the potential suitors, the Sacramento Kings have seemed the most likely. However, the Warriors have rejected Sacramento's reported offer of Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick for Kuminga, and have since shut down all sign-and-trade conversations.
There is still a path for the Kings to acquire Kuminga, but it is certainly unlikely at this point in the offseason. However, the Warriors could ultimately talk to the Kings about a star forward of their own.
Warriors could target DeMar DeRozan
NBA insider Brett Siegel laid out a scenario on Sactown Sports 1140 where the Warriors could target DeMar DeRozan, a six-time NBA All-Star, if Jimmy Butler were to go down with an injury.
"What happens if you're the Warriors and Jimmy Butler pulls a calf or something, and he's gonna be down for two or three months?" Siegel said. "Do you then have the ability to make a trade for DeMar DeRozan, whose contract isn't guaranteed for the 2026-27 season in full? And so you could bring him in as a replacement, and all of a sudden you have another All-Star that you can turn to."
Of course, this is just a scenario that Siegel laid out, but he cleared up where DeRozan's trade market actually stands.
"I don't think he has much trade value right now this offseason," Siegel continued. "It's going to be more one of those situations where things come up during the season, and other teams can then explore the option of adding him, given that it's not a long-term deal like Malik Monk."
Siegel made it clear that a DeRozan-for-Kuminga swap is off the table this offseason, but lays out this scenario where the Warriors, or any other contending team that suffers an injury, could turn to the Kings about their 36-year-old six-time All-Star.
It is no secret that the Kings have been shopping DeRozan this offseason, but their best luck may come during the season when teams get more desperate.