Zach LaVine Breaks Silence on Kings Adding Dennis Schroder
Heading into the 2025 NBA offseason, it was no secret that the Sacramento Kings would be point guard hunting. Many fans were speculating whether they would try to trade DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, or Domantas Sabonis in exchange for a star point guard, but the team opted to keep all three of them and turn to free agency for their solution.
The Kings completed a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons to acquire veteran point guard Dennis Schroder, and the 31-year-old is expected to be the team's starter next season.
Schroder is a good veteran point guard option and fills a significant need for the Kings. Last season, Schroder spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Detroit Pistons, making 75 appearances and 49 starts. Through his 49 starts, Schroder averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game with 40.6/33.6/86.2 shooting splits.
Schroder is not the most exciting addition, and certainly not what many fans were hoping for, but he should help the Kings become a better team.
Last week, while at the American Century Championship, Kings star Zach LaVine was asked about the addition of Schroder, via The Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman.
"Me and DeMar have a track record for being able to put the ball in the basket and do the things on the court that we need to. But I think we need an overall team concept to where everything’s working the right way. Sometimes roster construction helps out a lot with that," LaVine said.
"So having Dennis, a veteran point guard who’s been in a lot of places, can come off the bench, has started. He can calm things down. He’s been in pressure situations. I think it’s going to help a lot."
While much of the fanbase has not backed the Schroder addition, and plenty of people in the NBA media, it is refreshing to hear LaVine support the team's new addition. There is no reason why Schroder would make the team any worse; however, the Kings are certainly older than many would hope, especially considering where they stand in the Western Conference.
The Kings have the talent to at least compete for a playoff spot in the West next season, but it would have been hard for new general manager Scott Perry to completely rework the roster in just one offseason, regardless. Still, it will certainly be interesting to see Sacramento's likely starting lineup of Schroder, LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis next season.