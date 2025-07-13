NBA Analyst Calls Out Sacramento Kings for Offseason Moves
The Sacramento Kings started off their 2025 offseason by parting ways with general manager Monte McNair and hiring Scott Perry as his replacement, marking an impressive move by the franchise. Perry has made it clear that he has big plans for the Kings, and this offseason was his first chance to prove it.
The Kings have desperately needed some roster changes this summer, but not everyone is impressed with the improvements they have made.
The Kings started making strides in the draft, trading into the first round to select Nique Clifford and then taking Maxime Raynaud at pick 42. Both rookies are expected to make an impact as early as next season, but Sacramento has continued to make moves since then.
In free agency, the Kings added Dennis Schroder and Drew Eubanks and traded Jonas Valanciunas to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Dario Saric. While none of these moves jump off the page, it certainly does not make the Kings worse. However, Bleacher Report's Mo Dakhil believes the franchise has "definitely got worse" this offseason.
"The Kings' big off-season move was to overpay for Dennis Schroder. They signed him to a three-year $45 million fully guaranteed deal. It fills a ball handler/playmaker need for Sacramento, so it should be considered a good deal. Taking a closer look at his fit, a problem stands out.
"Sacramento finished the season 19th in three-point percentage this season. How are the Kings going to create space with DeRozan, Schroder, and Domantas Sabonis? That makes committing $15 million a year for the next three years to a career 34.2 percent three-point shooter is not ideal.
"It wasn't long ago that the Kings had both Tyrese Haliburton and De'Aaron Fox, and then they went full KANGZ on us," Dakhil wrote.
While the Kings have certainly not gotten significantly better this offseason, as many would have hoped, saying they have gotten worse is an unreasonable take. The Kings still have plenty of room to improve and have had a good enough offseason to keep them afloat next season, while keeping their 2026 and 2027 offseasons much more open.
Of course, signing Schroder to a long-term deal was not ideal for the Kings, especially since he does not seem like the solution for their point guard problem, but would now be an overpriced backup. Still, he fills a need for the Kings and certainly should not make them any worse.