Zach LaVine Joins Oscar Robertson on Historic Kings List vs Spurs
For many Sacramento Kings fans, Friday night was a dream come true.
De'Aaron Fox returned to Sacramento for the first time since the franchise traded him to the San Antonio Spurs. Usually, a player's homecoming is sweet, but the breakup between the star guard and the Kings left many fans with harsh feelings toward Fox.
Well, those fans got what they wanted, as the Kings put the beatdown on Fox's new team, winning 127-109. To make matters better, Zach LaVine, who they got in return for Fox, went off for 36 points on 14-22 shooting from the field and 7-11 from beyond the arc.
With his stellar performance against San Antonio, LaVine actually joined a very exclusive Kings list. LaVine became the second-fastest player in Kings franchise history to record 300 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists, trailing only Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.
LaVine has been phenomenal since joining the Kings in the blockbuster three-team trade. In 13 games as a King, LaVine is averaging 23.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 51.2% from the field, 42.9% from three-point range, and 88.9% from the charity stripe.
LaVine has quickly cemented himself as one of the most talented scorers to ever come through Sacramento, scoring 20+ points in 10 of his 13 games thus far, three 30+ point games, and one 40+ point bomb.
Of course, Robertson was the more all-around player and is an all-time great, but LaVine joining him on this exclusive list is a great honor for the two-time All-Star.
