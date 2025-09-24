Zach LaVine Revenge Tour: 2025-26 Sacramento Kings Preview
The Sacramento Kings don't have high expectations going into the 2025-26 season, but that doesn't mean they don't have talent on their roster. Between Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine, they have three players who can make the All-Star team if everything goes right.
For LaVine, especially, he has a ton to prove in his first full season with Sacramento. He's a former All-Star and one of the best shooters in the league, but between his injury history in his past and his large contract, he gets talked about with disrespect compared to other scorers in the league.
Even Scott Perry, the Kings' new GM, has talked about how LaVine isn't a number one option compared to his contract. That leaves LaVine with a lot to prove this season as he looks to change the narrative around him.
2024-25 Season Recap
23.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK, 51.1 FG%, 44.6 3P% (With Bulls and Kings)
LaVine has one of the smoothest shots in the league, and his mid-season transition from the Chicago Bulls to the Kings did nothing to change that. He somehow shot 51.1% from the field and 44.6% from three with both teams. It's not only a statistical anomaly for that to happen, but extremely impressive efficiency for the 11-year veteran.
Of the 177 players who attempted at least four threes per game last season, LaVine led the league with his 44.6% from deep. He's set up to thrive in a high-volume three-point offense that Doug Christie seems to want to run.
The question is, can his defense be good enough, and can the talent around him fit together for the Kings to make noise in the tough Western Conference?
Biggest Question for 2025-26 Season
There's no doubt that LaVine can score, but the biggest question heading into the new season is if LaVine can be the lead scorer for the team, especially down the stretch of close games. LaVine has a habit of disappearing in clutch time that has followed him around the league.
Last season, LaVine shot 34.7% from the field and 35.0% from three during clutch time. That's not exactly what you would hope for from a leading scorer as games are on the line.
That's not necessarily a problem with DeMar DeRozan on the team, as he's one of the best clutch scorers in the game, but if the Kings trade DeRozan during the season, that would likely leave LaVine as the go-to scorer in close games.
And unfortunately, Domantas Sabonis isn't the best go-to scoring option to close out games either, as his game is more to set up others and score when he has the opportunity compared to going and getting his own bucket. That puts a lot of pressure on LaVine to close out games, especially when he's making $47.5 million.
Biggest Concern(s)
The biggest concern for LaVine will always be his health and defense. LaVine was healthy last season, playing 74 games last year, but will likely continue to have injury concerns throughout the rest of his career as people look back on his time in Chicago.
And in terms of on-court concerns, LaVine's defense is always scrutinized as well. He's a great scorer, but doesn't bring much on the defensive side. He's generally enough of a plus on offense to make up for it, but he'll need to do his best to fit into the defensive culture Christie and Perry are trying to build as they reshape the Kings roster and identity.