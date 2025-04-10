Zach LaVine's Honest Statement After Kings vs Nuggets
Coming into their game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings were riding a three-game winning streak and returning to Golden One Center for the final three games of the regular season.
Denver entered the night on a four-game losing streak, and shocked many in the basketball world by firing both their head coach and general manager on Tuesday, just days before the start of the playoffs.
The Kings were also in a position to clinch the ninth seed in the Western Conference standings, thereby securing home court in the first play-in tournament game. A Kings victory coupled with a Dallas Mavericks loss to the Los Angeles Lakers would make it official. Unfortunately for the Kings, only half of that scenario was fulfilled.
The Mavericks were defeated by the Lakers, but the Kings did not get the victory they needed at home, falling 124-116 to the Nuggets. The Nuggets had a balanced attack led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who notched his league-leading 33rd triple-double of the season. Christian Braun poured in 25 points, while Michael Porter, Jr. and Aaron Gordon scored 21 points apiece.
Sacramento got 20 points, including six threes, from Keon Ellis, as well as a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double from center Domantas Sabonis. Guard DeMar DeRozan added 22 points, but needed 26 shots to do so on a very inefficient night for the veteran.
Once again, it was Zach LaVine leading the way in scoring for the Kings. LaVine continued his torrid shooting streak, hitting 10-of-20 shots from the field and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc to finish the night with 27 points, good enough to lead all scorers on the night. LaVine added a season-high 11 assists as well, as he took full control of the Kings' offense.
After the game, LaVine was asked if he felt that, despite the loss, the Kings were beginning to figure some things out as a team. LaVine’s answer was telling and indicates that the Kings feel like they are starting to gel at the right time.
“I think our spirit, first off, going out there and competing. I think that’s the biggest thing - we’re competing, just laying it out there and trusting each other on the offensive end and pretty much letting guys do what they do best,” LaVine said. “Putting our guys in the best position for what they do, and defensively trying to cover everything. If we keep playing like that we’re going to give ourselves a chance against anybody.”
LaVine also indicated that a lesson the team learned tonight that can help them in a potential playoff situation is that “each and every possession matters”, and the outcome of games can often be traced to a handful of significant plays that swing the final score.
The Kings will be in action again on Friday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers. Sacramento will then end the regular season on Sunday at home against the Phoenix Suns before likely facing off against Dallas in the play-in game on April 16th.