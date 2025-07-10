Zach LaVine's Odds to Beat Steph Curry, Travis Kelce in Golf Tournament Revealed
The American Century Celebrity Golf Championship is set to be underway from July 11 to July 13, and some of the biggest names in the sports world are in Tahoe to face off against one another.
The field of the tournament consists of active NBA players like Steph Curry, Austin Reaves, Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, and more. But, there are some retired NBA legends hitting the links as well. Charles Barkley, Grant Hill, Ray Allen, and Vince Carter are all in the field for this weekend's tournament, but the names do not stop there.
The field is filled with some of the top NFL names as well, like Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, Matt Ryan, Brian Urlacher, George Kittle, Jerome Bettis, Josh Allen, Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, Larry Fitzgerald, Davante Adams, Jerry Rice, and even more.
Sacramento Kings star Zach LaVine is ready to go for the tournament, as he has continued to share pictures and videos of his golf journey as he gears up for the celebrity championship.
Via Chris Biderman: "Kings guard Zach LaVine warming up at the American Century Championship in Tahoe. Plays basketball right handed, but plays golf lefty."
The American Century Championship released betting odds for who will win the tournament, via Caesars Sportsbook. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is a co-favorite at +240 to win the tournament this weekend, while Zach LaVine is tied for 30th-best odds at +20000, making him a wild longshot.
Other notable athletes' odds include Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce (+25000), as well as Austin Reaves (+1800), Josh Allen (+25000), Ray Allen (+7500), and with the lowest chances, Charles Barkley (+750000).
Curry won the tournament in 2023 and is certainly looking to repeat his success this year, joining an exclusive list of multi-time winners, headlined by former MLB pitcher Rick Rhoden, who has won the tournament eight times.
LaVine may not be on par with Curry and some of the other frontrunners, but the Kings star is undoubtedly heading to Tahoe with a win in mind.
