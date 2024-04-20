Silver Lining in Kings’ Missed Playoff Opportunity
Mike Brown & Co. weren’t able to climb out of the play-in tournament, something his team could’ve avoided if not for a rough stretch in the last two weeks of the regular season. The Sacramento Kings caught the injury bug at the wrong time and lost key gears in their offensive machine.
Losing a game-changer in G Malik Monk caused the Kings to have even worse inconsistent streaks – something the team dealt with all season. A Sixth Man of the Year caliber player is something that shouldn’t be taken for granted, and the possibility of losing Monk in the offseason is looking even more realistic after missing the playoffs.
Monk appeared off the bench in 72 games this year, averaging career-high numbers in points per game (15.4) and assists per game (5.1). Heading into the open market, plenty of teams around the association would pay a pretty penny to sign a player with this much upside. Kings fans saw Monk’s elite clutch-time appearances, and know how much of a difference-maker he is.
Following a rough road loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in the final round of the play-in tournament, the Kings are headed back to the offseason and look to improve the team. Thankfully, Sacramento losing means the team gets to retain their lottery pick for the 2024 draft. The Kings had originally offered the pick to the Atlanta Hawks in their acquisition of Kevin Huerter in 2022.
Retaining a lottery-protected pick is huge for the Kings’ offseason plans, with the opportunity to get one of the draft’s best young talents. Had the Kings won against the Pels, they would have faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round, a series that would certainly be difficult.
Barring any trades, the Kings have a pick that could be used to try and grow some potential, especially if Monk is set to leave. This offseason will be an interesting one, but it’s not all bad for Sactown.
