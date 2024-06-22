Klay Thompson Leaving Warriors for 'Fresh Start' Is Plausible, per Report
There is a good chance that Klay Thompson has played his last game in a Golden State Warriors uniform.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Saturday it is "increasingly conceivable" that Thompson will decide to leave Golden State in free agency this offseason, even if the Warriors give him a competitive contract offer.
Thompson, 34, will officially become an unrestricted free agent on June 30. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported earlier this week that the Warriors have offered Thompson a two-year deal. However, The Athletic reported that there has been no productive discussions between the Warriors and Thompson's representatives at this point on a new contract.
"Thompson’s exit from the only franchise he has ever known feels closer and more probable than ever before," Slater wrote.
Thompson isn't the two-way All-Star player he once was, but he shot 38.7% from beyond the arc last season (and 41.2% after the All-Star break). Most NBA teams could use a dependable outside shooter of his caliber, whether that comes in a starting role or off the bench.
The up-and-coming Orlando Magic have been mentioned as a potential Thompson suitor in the past. Although there is mutual interest there, Slater reports, there has been no traction in contract talks.
The Warriors, coming off a disappointing 46–36 season in which they lost in the play-in tournament and missed the playoffs, are looking to capitalize on the final years of future Hall of Fame guard Steph Curry's career.
It appears Curry's longtime backcourt partner might be splashing elsewhere in the closing chapters of his own career.