2024 NBA Draft: Knicks Prospect Workout Tracker
New York Knicks fans have enjoyed shifting their spring focus from picks to playoffs, but the time has come once again.
Awakened from their postseason dreams, the Knicks are now counting down the days to the 2024 NBA Draft, which will be held on June 26-27 in Brooklyn. Unlike the past two seasons, which have seen the Knicks mostly view the draft as spectators, Manhattan representation is plentiful: as it stands, New York holds consecutive picks in the first round thanks to the completion of the Kristaps Porzingis trade with the Dallas Mavericks. In addition to the 24th and 25th selections, the Knicks also hold No. 38, which was obtained from the Utah Jazz.
Even if many question whether the Knicks will wind up using each of those picks, the team has engaged in due diligence as the sleeps until Brooklyn dwindle. Keep track of the Knicks' invites on All Knicks' draft tracker below ...
(LAST UPDATED: 5/30/24, 12:05 p.m. ET)
(Prospects listed in alphabetical order)
Joseph Girard III, Clemson
It'd perhaps only be appropriate for Girard, the all-time leading scorer in New York boys high school basketball, to join the Knicks after a stellar career at Glens Falls High School. The 402 three-pointers that Girard successfully sank between Syracuse and Clemson rank third in ACC men's history (behind only J.J. Redick and Curtis Staples) and his offensive rating of 124.1 ranked ninth in last year's conference. (Girard)
Malevy Leons, Bradley
A native of the Netherlands, the 24-year-old Leons has won each of the last two Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year Awards. Leons also found an offensive spark over three years with the Braves, averaging 11.7 points over three seasons at the Division I level. (One Motive Sports)
