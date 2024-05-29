Knicks Host Award-Winning Rookie for Draft Workout
The New York Knicks have prided themselves on the defensive side of the ball with coach Tom Thibodeau at the helm.
That's why the team is bringing in Bradley forward Malevy Leons in for a pre-draft workout.
Leons, who turns 25 in September, is one of the oldest prospects in this year's draft, but that could be a welcome sign for the Knicks.
Leons began his career in the Netherlands, his home country, playing for Apollo Netherlands for two years from 2017-19. Then, he came to college in the United States at Mineral Area College for two seasons before transferring to Bradley.
At Bradley, Leons played three seasons and is the two-time reigning Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year. This past season, he was named First-Team All-MVC after averaging 13.8 points per game while shooting just over 34 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
The 3-point numbers are respectable, the defense is proven and the size (6-9, 210 lbs.) is enough for him to defend multiple positions in the league.
Leons isn't expected to be drafted given his age, but that could allow the Knicks to sign him to an Exhibit 10 deal or even a two-way contract after the draft, and that would allow him to step into the organization.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!