Tyrese Haliburton Credits Knicks For Playoff Growth
A series win proved elusive, but the New York Knicks apparently left a lasting impression on the Indiana Pacers.
The Pacers' breakout season ended on heartbreak on Monday night, as Derrick White's historic heave from the corner allowed the Boston Celtics to complete a four-game sweep in the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana earned the right to challenge Boston by besting the Knicks in a seven-game semifinal set, one that saw the Knicks endure their own brand of hardwood angst.
Reflecting on the Pacers' playoff run, franchise face Tyrese Haliburton remarked the seven-game win over the shorthanded New Yorkers will stick with him for a while.
"Being able to play the Knicks in my second playoff series meant a lot for just my psyche and moving forward, because they are an unbelievable rebounding team," Haliburton said as the Pacers parted ways (h/t New York Basketball on X). "The way they rebounded the ball offensively in Game 5, I don't even know many offensive rebounds they had."
"When I thought of value of possessions, I always thought about turning the ball over, taking care of the ball. But rebounds I never really thought about until we played the Knicks. That's gaining more possessions, the same thing."
In what became their final victory of the 2023-24 season, the Knicks pulled in 20 offensive rebounds, 12 alone landing in the arms of Isaiah Hartenstein. The 121-91 win, one that saw the Knicks own a plus-24 advantage on the boards, at Madison Square Garden created a 3-2 lead in the series before injuries finally caught up to New York in the last two stanzas. Haliburton helped send the Knicks home for the summer with an Indianapolis-best 26 points in Game 7.
To Haliburton's point, the Knicks' rebounding certainly left its mark on the 2024 postseason: despite their elimination, Hartenstein continues to lead all playoff participants with 49 total offensive rebounds while Josh Hart is fourth in total boards at 150.
Haliburton figures to be one of the Knicks' primary threats in the race to dethrone the Boston Celtics atop the Eastern Conference. En route to his first playoff trip, Haliburton averaged 20.1 points and an Association-best 10.9 assists as the Pacers' placed sixth on the Eastern bracket and reached their first conference final round since 2014.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!