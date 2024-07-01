Tenured Knicks Starter Tackles Injury Narrative
With speculation hovering over his metropolitan future, New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is taking matters into his own hands.
Robinson took to Snapchat to swat away one of the prevailing narratives about his career, namely the idea that he's injury-prone.
"Idk why I looked this up but…for people to say l'm always ‘injured’ only had 2 years of my career where I didn't play more than half the season the other 4 seasons I played more than half the year, [sic]" Robinson declared on Snapchat, showcasing a column of his games played by seasons (h/t New York Basketball on X). “But it's okay I got something cooking up."
Robinson has no doubt established professional longevity for himself despite lacking a minute of college basketball prior to his entry as a second-round pick in 2018. The 26-year-old is entering a curious time in his career: he could well reprise his role as the Knicks' starting center if/when Isaiah Hartenstein leaves but other rumors hint that he has lingered on the metropolitan trading block.
By all means, Robinson should be a sought-after commodity, but many have cited his supposed issues of staying healthy as a reason to stay away. Last season, for example, saw him limited to 31 games due to ankle injury. Though he returned to defy reports that he would be out for the season, he was forced to cut his playoff trip short when he injured the same ankle in the opening round against the Philadelphia 76ers.
To Robinson's point, he has played at least 59 games in four of his six seasons, throwing water on the notion that he has been an unreliable presence. Robinson might've had something truly special brewing prior to his first injury last year, as he was averaging 10.3 rebounds a game over his first 21 appearances.
Having just wrapped his sixth season in Manhattan, Robinson is far and away the longest-tenured Knick. He ranks in the Knicks' all-time top three in both offensive rebounds (1,180) and blocks (602) and owns the highest field goal percentage in franchise history (.701).
Time will tell if he'll have a chance to keep building those numbers up.
