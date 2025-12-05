Analyst Shares Wild Reason Why Knicks Can't Win Championship

The New York Knicks are not living up to preseason expectations. With a record of 14-7, this New York team is second in the east to the Detroit Pistons and, while the season is still young, don't seem to look like the Championship team they were predicted to be. Now, analyst Max Kellerman has made a bold declaration about what he perceives as a big problem with the Knicks this season:

Jalen Brunson is too short to win.

“The problem with the Knicks is they will never win a championship when their best player is six feet tall," Kellerman said on The Bill Simmons podcast. "No one has ever won a championship since the Bad Boy Pistons. Isiah [Thomas] was the last one to do it who wasn’t at least 6’3'. The basket’s way up high. The Knicks can’t have their best player be Jalen Brunson; you need at least another guy, who in big moments is at least as good as Jalen Brunson."

Brunson, who is the centerpiece of the Knicks offense as well as team captain, stands at 6'2 according to official records. The average height for NBA players in 2025 is around 6'7, according to Sports Illustrated.

Can One Trade Win the Knicks a Championship?

Of course, there's always the possibility for the Knicks to add a taller star who can lead them to glory. Rumors swirled over the summer of the possibility of a trade to bring Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to New York. Antetokounmpo, who reportedly is very interested in playing for the Knicks, is 6'11, and would fit the bill and then some for the kind of player Kellerman thinks they need.

Dec 3, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

However, the Knicks would likely need to trade some serious talent to get the Bucks to even consider dealing Antetokounmpo (no matter how much he wants to be dealt.) Brunson would obviously be off the table as New York's biggest asset, but a major member of the supporting cast would have to go. Most signs point to big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who would be wrapped up in a trade package with young players like Tyler Kolek and future draft picks.

Regardless of if the Knicks can get Antetokounmpo before the December 15 trade deadline, they might want to follow Kellerman's advice to capitalize on preseason championship predictions. Or, they might just have to start feeding Brunson Miracle-Gro and hoping he grows a few inches taller.

