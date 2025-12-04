Knicks Get Shocking Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Update

Despite recent speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks, not much has changed from the New York Knicks' perspective, according to SNY's Ian Begley. The organization remains interested but faces significant obstacles before any deal materializes.

Trade Hurdles Remain High

The Knicks would need either Antetokounmpo to force his way out of Milwaukee by using contract leverage or the Bucks to cooperate on facilitating his departure. Begley previously noted that New York will be one of Giannis's desired landing spots if he and Milwaukee part ways, but "big hurdles" remain.

Logic suggests the two-time MVP would need Milwaukee's cooperation to engineer a trade to New York specifically, making this a complex situation that requires alignment from multiple parties.​

From New York's perspective, the status quo remains unchanged because management likes where the team stands 20-plus games into the season. Sources told Begley the Knicks are excited about what they've seen so far and remain content with their current roster construction.

Knicks made real offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo in offseason; worth noting that they like their group at this point in the season, per league source in touch with the team. More on that, NYK-Chris Paul here: pic.twitter.com/tl0yFfEi2o — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 3, 2025

This satisfaction explains why the organization hasn't aggressively pursued other available targets, including Chris Paul, who surprisingly parted ways with the LA Clippers on December 3. Begley reported it's "highly unlikely" the Knicks trade for Paul given their roster contentment.

Summer Negotiations Fell Short

The Knicks did make a legitimate offer for Antetokounmpo during the offseason, with both organizations engaging in multi-week exclusive negotiations in August 2024. However, one NBA executive indicated the Knicks' proposal simply wasn't strong enough to convince Milwaukee to part with their franchise cornerstone. The talks yielded no concrete results, though they confirmed New York's serious interest in upgrading their roster.

This was our story from a few weeks ago, following ESPN’s report of Knicks-Bucks talking Giannis trade in 2025 summer: https://t.co/kVu7SGWKfC — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 3, 2025

Injury Adds Concerning Layer

Giannis suffered a right calf strain on December 3 against the Detroit Pistons, adding a troubling dimension to the trade narrative. This injury echoes a similar left soleus strain from April 2024 that sidelined him for Milwaukee's entire first-round playoff series.

That previous injury kept him out for three weeks and effectively ended the Bucks' season. The recurring calf issues raise legitimate concerns about his durability, particularly given his history of lower-leg injuries that have derailed championship aspirations.​

Giannis suffered a similar injury in April 2024 (left soleus strain), which kept him out of that season's playoffs. pic.twitter.com/tSU4u6D4gg — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) December 4, 2025

The Knicks' measured approach makes sense given their strong start and roster chemistry. While Giannis remains a generational talent, New York won't mortgage their future unless he definitively forces Milwaukee's hand.

The recent injury complicates matters further, potentially making teams more cautious about surrendering significant assets. Unless Antetokounmpo demands a trade specifically to New York and the Bucks cooperate, expect this situation to remain stagnant through the February trade deadline.​

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!