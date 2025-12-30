Second Knicks Star Left Bloodied After Pelicans Win

The New York Knicks won a close game against the New Orleans Pelicans 130-125 on December 29, 2025, but the victory came with scary moments. Two Knicks players suffered bleeding injuries during the match, leaving fans worried about their health.

Center Ariel Hukporti suffered the first injury in the second quarter when he took a hard forearm shot to the mouth from Zion Williamson. The hit caused a mouth laceration, which means his gums and mouth area got cut and started bleeding.

Hukporti received medical attention on the sideline but did not return to the game. He finished with zero stats in 12 minutes played. The injury was serious enough that the team decided it was not safe for him to continue playing.

The Scary Moment with Mikal Bridges

Later in the fourth quarter, Mikal Bridges also suffered a bloody mouth injury. During a drive to the basket, an accidental elbow from Trey Murphy III struck Bridges directly in the face, leaving him bleeding from his mouth as well.

Unlike Hukporti, Bridges showed incredible toughness by returning to the game after receiving quick medical attention. He is known as an "Iron Man" in the NBA, having missed just one game since entering the league in 2018, and his streak now stands at 587 consecutive games.

How the Knicks Game Ended

Despite the injuries, the Knicks pulled out the win. Jalen Brunson led the team with 28 points and 10 assists, hitting crucial shots in the final moments. OG Anunoby added 23 points and 11 rebounds. The Knicks won in a close battle, improving their record to 23-9 and extending their winning streak to three games.

The Knicks Injury Crisis Worsens

This game highlighted a growing problem for the Knicks: too many players are injured. Before the Pelicans game, New York was already dealing with multiple injuries across their roster. Mitchell Robinson (center) is out with an ankle injury. Josh Hart (shooting guard) missed the game due to an ankle problem. Landry Shamet is also out with a shoulder injury.​

The constant injuries have forced Coach Mike Brown to use bench players and young guys like Tyler Kolek, Mohamed Diawara, and Kevin McCullar Jr. to step up and contribute. Even with all these injuries, the Knicks managed to win, but this approach cannot continue if they want to compete for a championship.

The team is dealing with what fans are calling an "injury crisis," where so many key players are unavailable that the depth of the roster is being tested every single game.​

