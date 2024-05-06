Knicks' Jalen Brunson Addresses Rick Carlisle Subplot
Do the New York Knicks' championship chances hinge on ... Rick Carlisle?
The Knicks' upcoming Eastern Conference Semifinal series with the Indiana Pacers features no shortage of storylines: it's the latest entry in the long-running Knicks-Pacers rivalry and Indiana's bench features Obi Toppin, New York's first-round pick from 2020. One of the more subtle subplots, however, is the matchup between Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson and Carlisle, Indianapolis' third-year boss.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon perhaps added proverbial fuel to the fire this week, remarking on his Hoop Collective podcast that Brunson "remembers getting essentially benched" during his final collaboration and first career playoff series with Carlisle in Dallas. Brunson's minutes dwindled through an opening round series with the Los Angeles Clippers, bottoming out at 10 in the seventh and final game. Carlisle was relieved of duty after the series and replaced by Jason Kidd.
If Brunson is holding any grudges, he certainly didn't show it as the Knicks' made their final preparations Monday's Game 1 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) over the weekend.
“In all honesty, I said this last time, you’re in the playoffs now, there is no extra motivation,” Brunson said, per video from SNY. “It is what it is. The past is the past. Rick welcomed me into the league and helped me become the player (I am today) and helped me grow from Day 1."
“Coaches got to make decisions that better suit their teams. Whatever happened, happened, and we’re moving forward from there.”
Granted a breakout opportunity in the following postseason with Kidd in tow and Luka Doncic hurt in round one, Brunson didn't disappoint, averaging 27.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in an opening round victory over Utah. That eventually earned him a four-year, $104 million contract from the Knicks and the rest is (very recent) history.
As Indiana reached New York, Carlisle sang Brunson's praises in turn, remarking that he personally visited the point during the 2018 draft process. Dallas eventually selected Brunson with the 33rd overall pick of that draft, start a domino effect that would one day change New York basketball.
"He’s very special, he was great to work with in Dallas for I think it was three years," Carlisle said, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. "Just professional, great character, great basketball, great respect and love for the game, you cannot say enough great things about him and what he’s accomplished. He’s obviously a highly skilled player, but he’s got an indomitable will to accomplish what naysayers don’t think he can do. He’s just one of those kinds of guys. You have to respect what he’s doing.”
The legend continued for Brunson in the opening round victory over Philadelphia: Brunson averaged a postseason-best 35.5 points in six games the second-best in Knicks history behind only Bernard King's first-round output in 1984.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!