Have Knicks Won Over Hater Draymond Green?
The New York Knicks ended several dubious streaks with their Eastern Conference Quarterfinal victory over the Philadelphia 76ers but Draymond Green's doubt reigns.
Green foresaw the Knicks falling in the opening round but they instead put up a six-game victory over Philadelphia. That wasn't enough to win over Green, as the Golden State Warriors agitator doubled down on his doubt on his eponymous web series.
"I'm not a Knicker hater, I'm just honest," Green said, mockingly remarking that he hasn't faced the Knicks in a postseason series. "I think a lot of the Knicks' fans are delusional ... Knicks fans are nuts. We know Knicks fans are nuts, I don't need to go into that. I know they need something to rally around and that's cool, rally around The Draymond Green Show."
Green claims that he didn't have the Knicks falling in round one (though he did have Philadelphia pulling an upset in the quarterfinals) and believes that they "should easily" prevail in round two against the Indiana Pacers. But Green still sounds down on Jalen Brunson, believing that their championship drought will extend into a 51st season if he continues to be the primary ballhandler.
"I don't hate the Knicks. However, I am honest and not delusional," Green said. "A ball-dominant Jalen Brunson ain't going to get you to the promised land, I said."
Despite his doubt, Green did say that Brunson has begun to earn more of his respect, which is perhaps the most facetious benefit from his epic playoff cappers against the Sixers. Brunson scored at least 39 points in each of the final four games of the series, including a franchise single-game playoff record 47 in the Game 4 victory. But Green apparently believes that's not enough to push the Knicks forward into either the NBA Finals, which haven't hosted the Knicks since 1999.
In any event, landing Green's favor is perhaps the furthest thing from the Knicks' mind, as they're focused on another yellow team: the Indiana Pacers visit Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Monday night (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
