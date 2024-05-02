Knicks' Julius Randle Returns to Former Agent
The New York Knicks' prodigal son has returned.
Creative Artists Agency's basketball division announced on Wednesday that All-Star forward Julius Randle would return to his former representation. The move back comes just over a half-year after Randle moved from CAA to the William Morris Endeavor, separating himself from the agency well-known for hosting current Knicks president Leon Rose's career as an agent.
Much like to move to WME, it's difficult to fully read into Randle's shift back to CAA, especially considering his current status on the injured list. Next season will be his last on a four-year, $117 million bestowed shortly after his metropolitan breakout, as the 2025-26 campaign is a $29.4 million player option, leaving him eligible for an extension in the near future.
Randle posted typical numbers of his All-Star caliber after a slow start in his fifth season with the Knicks, overcoming a slow start to average 24 points and 9.2 rebounds and earning yet another exhibition invite. But Randle has been out since late January with a shoulder injury, one that proved to be season-ending.
Prior to his brief move to WME, Randle had been stationed with CAA since his NBA career began with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014. Other current CAA clinetele include Randle's teammate and fellow All-Star Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton, and Cameron Brink, the second overall pick of last month's WNBA Draft.
