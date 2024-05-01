Joel Embiid Loves Rivalry With Knicks Fans
Joel Embiid loves the hate.
With the New York Rangers taking care of Washington Capitals agitator Tom Wilson, the Philadelphia 76ers star now undisputedly stands as Madison Square Garden's most prominent pest, having drawn the ire of New York Knicks fans for his physical play throughout the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.
Tuesday night's instant classic, the fifth game of the best-of-seven set, was Knicks fans first chance to offer their thoughts on Embiid's perceived excessive physicality since the first Philadephia portions of the series. He was booed every time he touched the ball in an eventual 112-106 comeback victory that required overtime, starting with a downpour when he was introduced prior to tip-off.
Perhaps enthused by Philadelphia's comeback, spurred on by 46 points from Tyrese Maxey, Embiid greeted the jeers with a smile in the aftermath.
“It’s not hostile,” Embiid said, per Peter Sblendorio of the New York Daily News. “I love New York. New York is my favorite city in the world. I’ve had a place here for the past five years, so I just love New York. The fans, when you play against a team, they’re always going to pick that guy. … I love it. If I’ve got to be the punching bag and hear a lot of ‘F Embiid,’ that’s OK. I love it.”
Embiid certainly gave Knicks fans plenty to cheer about on Tuesday: he was 7-of-19 from the field to match his equally dreary shooting performance from Game 4 and lost nine turnovers. But, like so many other Garden villains before him, Embiid showed up when it mattered most, notably converting on a successful and-one opportunity that capped off a 9-0 run that permanently placed momentum in Philadelphia's favor. It also capped off a day that saw Embiid listed as probable on the Philadelphia injury report and miss the morning shootaround due to migraines.
Embiid's final box score was a success from a casual lens, as he put up a 19-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. There was one last physical controversy to deal with before all was said and done, as Embiid was charged with a flagrant foul on Jalen Brunson in the penultimate minute of the overtime period.
Sixers personnel chose to focus on the good times, implying that Embiid lived up to his MVP billing despite his conventional struggles.
"Joel Embiid is one of the most resilient dudes I know right now," Philadelphia reserve Paul Reed said, per James Herbert of CBS Sports. "He's going out there playing for his team, for Philly, and he's really putting it all on the line right now."
"It was a tough game for him, very difficult, but he found a way to do that stuff," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse added in the same report. "He can move his feet, he can block shots, he can strip the ball, we've all seen him do that when he's super engaged and trying to get a stop. It was good that he finally came up and was able to dig deep, dig down, and do that."
Thanks to the antics of Embiid and more, the 76ers forced a sixth game in the best-of-seven set, one set to tip off on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center (9 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
