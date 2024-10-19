Liberty Denied Championship in Game 4 Thriller
New York Liberty fans have waited 27 years for the franchise's first championship ... a potential 48 hours should be nothing.
The Liberty fell just short of clinching their first WNBA postseason title on Friday night, as yet another instant classic in the 2024 WNBA Finals went to the Minnesota Lynx by an 82-80 final. Bridget Carleton sank a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining in regulation to provide the victorious difference.
Jonquel Jones paced the Liberty with 21 points on 7-of-10 from the field while Leonie Fiebich had 19 more, becoming just the fifth rookie in WNBA history to tally triple digits in her maiden postseason voyage.
With Minnesota's win, the series becomes a winner-take-all melee on Sunday night at Barclays Center (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Unlike the opening trio, which featured mesmerizing comebacks on both sides, Game 4 was a back-and-forth tilt that saw neither team lead by more than six. Carleton's fateful freebies created the last of 14 lead changes after there were only three combined in the first three.
New York kept things close despite the struggles of stars Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart (a combined 10-of-36 from the field) and just nine visits to the foul line (hitting each and every attempt). The 20-9 advantage in Minnesota's favor was the biggest free throw discrepancy in the series to date.
