Knicks Guard Out Indefinitely After Shoulder Injury
The New York Knicks officially diagnosed guard Landry Shamet with a dislocated shoulder injury on Friday and that he will be re-evaluated at a later date.
That effectively renders Shamet, one of the Knicks' newcomers, out indefinitely as the start of the season looms next week. Shamet, who played last season with the Washington Wizards, left Tuesday's preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets when he endured the ailment while stopping a drive by Moussa Diabate.
Shamet, 27, was working on an Exhibit 9 contract but appeared to be making his way toward a spot in the Knicks' regular rotation. He had played healthy minutes in each of the Knicks' first three exhibitions (which included a 16-point showing in the opener in Charlotte on Oct. 6) and was in the starting lineup on Tuesday when New York opted to rest its primary men.
Shamet previously hinted at a lengthy absence in an Instagram post earlier this week but vowed to return.
"Appreciate all of the prayers and well wishes," Shamet said. "This is just the next obstacle and to be afraid of an obstacle would go against everything that I am — I welcome them. I’m attacking this rehab. Back soon."
Sans Shamet, the Knicks (4-0) will play their final preseason game on Friday night in Washington (7 p.m. ET, MSG) before things get real in Boston on Tuesday.
