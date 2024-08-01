Liberty Rookie Survives Injury as Germany Advances
At the rate things have gone, New York Liberty fans probably can't wait for Germany's inaugural run at the Summer Olympics' women's basketball tournament to end.
The Germans, on the other hand, kept rolling on Thursday morning, maintaining a perfect start in their ringed maiden voyage with a 75-64 victory over defending silver medalist Japan. With the win, Germany (2-0) took the lead in Group C and clinched a spot in the knockout round.
Like the opening victory over Belgium, however, Thursday's win did not come without some medical drama involving a seafoam savant: this time it involved breakout rookie Leonie Fiebich, who endured a rolled ankle in a tangle-up with Saori Miyazaki in the middle stages of the second quarter. Germany was already without Fiebich's fellow New Yorker and Deutschlander Nyara Sabally, the victim of Liberty friendly fire the two collided in Monday's tip-off.
Fortunately for Germany ... and Brooklyn ... Fiebich returned for the second half, playing almost the entire final 20 en route to the crucial victory. After ending the first half with ice on the affected ankle Fiebich finished with six points, assists, and rebounds each while also taking away three steals, more than making up for a tough 2-of-8 output from the field, one no doubt brought about by lingering aftershocks of the unintentional encounter with an apologetic Miyazaki.
In any event, Thursday proved to the time to shine for Satou Sabally (Dallas): Nyara's sister scored 19 of the team's 42 points in the opening period and ended with 33 tallies on 11-of-17 shooting. Thos beyond Satou shot 13-of-47 from the field and only reserve Frieda Buhner was in the red at 2-of-3.
Like Fiebich, however, the main attractions found ways to contribute: Luisa Geiselsoder had a double-double with 10 points and rebounds each while Marie Gulich also pulled in 10 boards, accounting for a plus-14 advantage on the glass. The Germans also didn't let up more than 20 points in any period, including just 28 total in the latter duo combined.
Japan (0-2) will now likely play for one of the third-place advancement slots though they face a sizable hole after consecutive double-figure defeats. Maki Takada led the way with 15 points while Rui Machida had nine assists in defeat.
Germany will have a chance to go for a perfect mark in group play when it faces the United States on Sunday (11:15 a.m. ET, USA/Peacock).
