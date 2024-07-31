Knicks Linked to Pelicans Trade
Even with Precious Achiuwa back on board, the New York Knicks appears content with continuous fresh coats of paint in ... well, the paint.
Achiuwa officially re-signed with the Knicks on Tuesday, but several signs point to the idea that the former Toronto Raptor is viewed as only a temporary solution to the team's interior depth: Achiuwa waived his no-trade clause as part of the deal and continues to be listed as a power forward rather than a center.
Before the Knicks brokie news of Achiuwa's signing, an NBA executive speaking to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com claimed that New York had its sights set on another notable interior name, notably Jonas Valanciunas of the Washington Wizards. The executive believes that Valanciunas could become available by the Association's new year landmark and that the Knicks would be one of several teams interested in his services.
“You’re going to get the (Los Angeles) Lakers interested again, they are probably in better shape to get him because they can make it work through a trade,” the exec said in Deveney's report. “The Knicks, we’ll see how their center spot develops. The (Golden State) Warriors, if the (Lauri) Markkanen thing does not work out. Milwaukee, we will see what happens with Brook (Lopez).”
Valanciunas, 32, inked a three-year, $30.3 million deal with Washington as part of a sign-and-trade with New Orleans. The Wizards' primary intention could well be dealing Valanciunas away in exchange for further rebuild assets, as they figure to be well on pace to patrol the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
It'd take a little work to match Valanciunas' salary (circa $10 million) but the Knicks linger as an intriguing destination.
Valnciunas is perhaps the antithesis of incumbent starting center Mitchell Robinson, as he has embraced the evolutionary idea of centers contributing beyond the paint. While having a traditional big man like Robinson works in the Knicks' favor, some variety would no doubt streamline their rotation, as backups Achiuwa and Jericho Sims primarily follow the same blueprint.
