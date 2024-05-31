Liberty vs. Mystics Preview: May Ends in Brooklyn
The New York Liberty will seek to close out May on a magic note.
After ending a rare losing streak on Wednesday night, the Liberty are back in action on Friday against the reeling Washington Mystics in the middle stage of a three-game homestand. The Liberty got back in the win column with a narrow 81-78 triumph over the Phoenix Mercury in part one, paced by 22 points from Sabrina Ionescu.
Missing several stars from last year's first-round playoff clash with New York due to injuries and free agency, Washington dropped its opener to the Liberty by an 85-80 final on May 14 and things have spiraled from there: the Mystics are the only winless team left in the W, their latest loss landing on Wednesday night in a 73-67 decision against the Atlanta Dream. All but one of the seven losses to date have come by less than 10 points, including the aforementioned opener against the Liberty at home.
What: Washington Mystics (0-7) @ New York Liberty (5-2)
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
When/Watch: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Ion
Who's Favored: NYL -15
Keep An Eye On: Kayla Thornton
The Liberty working through their first injury scare of the season, as Courtney Vandersloot (back) was a late addition to Friday's report. With the Liberty lacking an established backcourt depth option with Marine Johanns overseas indefinitely, it stands to reason that Thornton, the undeniable sixth woman, could get a crack at the starting lineup. Thornton, well-regarded for her defensive prowess, has attempted to raise her offensive game a bit and was rewarded for her burgeoning versatility with opening nods in the second and fourth quarters of Wednesday's win.
Mystic to Watch: Stefanie Dolson
Dolson will no doubt get a solid tribute on the Barclays Center video board during the first timeout on Friday, as she made her share of contributions to the Liberty's endeavors as a two-year New Yorker. Letting her walk to Washington was an apparent gambit to kickstart Nyara Sabally's development. That had worked for the most part because of her different skillset from Dolson's, one that relies on being a purer paint player rather than the movement that Dolson has often showcased in an attempt to show off her deep ball abilities. Dolson is also set to be a sizable deterrent to the Liberty's newfound interior antics while they search for their three-ball again, as Ionescu's invasions have helped mitigate the early struggles.
They Said It
"I think the fourth quarter was about us staying aggressive on both ends, I think our communication came in handy in that last quarter. I think doing that helped us get the win."-Betnijah Laney-Hamilton on the fourth quarter on Wednesday
Prediction
After ending the losing streak, the Liberty have a prime opportunity to build some momentum toward an eventful opening to June: the five-game Commissioner's Cup slate begins with a visit from the Indiana Fever and they'll also face their nemesis from Chicago and the actively undefeated Connecticut Sun in a fateful tour through the Eastern Conference. Thus, there's one last chance to take care of business, win a game they should win. The potential post-Vandersloot situation might complicate matters a bit but the Liberty will probably be up to the task no matter how desperate the Mystics get.
Liberty 82, Mystics 70
