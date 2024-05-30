76ers Guard Named Knicks Candidate
The New York Knicks will have an opportunity to make some upgrades in free agency this summer, and they may not have to look far to get it done.
Bleacher Report suggests that Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is a "dream" free agency target for the Knicks.
"De'Anthony Melton fits this new mold as a tough, defensive guard/wing who rarely turns the ball over. The 26-year-old averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 36.0 percent from three with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Sixers might not re-sign him if they're able to land a star this offseason," Bleacher Report writes.
Melton seems like a natural fit in Tom Thibodeau's scheme on both sides of the ball. The Knicks could use some backcourt help after losing Immanuel Quickley in the trade that brought OG Anunoby to the team from the Toronto Raptors.
Melton made $8 million last season with the Sixers, so if the Knicks were to offer something around $10-12 million, it may be enough to prod him away from New York's division rival.
The Knicks may want to avoid these type of free agents that may prohibit them from acquiring a major star, but if they strike out in that department or choose to go in a different direction, Melton could be a strong option for New York.
