All Knicks

76ers Guard Named Knicks Candidate

The New York Knicks could look to sign a division rival in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (8) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (8) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks will have an opportunity to make some upgrades in free agency this summer, and they may not have to look far to get it done.

Bleacher Report suggests that Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is a "dream" free agency target for the Knicks.

"De'Anthony Melton fits this new mold as a tough, defensive guard/wing who rarely turns the ball over. The 26-year-old averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 36.0 percent from three with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Sixers might not re-sign him if they're able to land a star this offseason," Bleacher Report writes.

Melton seems like a natural fit in Tom Thibodeau's scheme on both sides of the ball. The Knicks could use some backcourt help after losing Immanuel Quickley in the trade that brought OG Anunoby to the team from the Toronto Raptors.

Melton made $8 million last season with the Sixers, so if the Knicks were to offer something around $10-12 million, it may be enough to prod him away from New York's division rival.

The Knicks may want to avoid these type of free agents that may prohibit them from acquiring a major star, but if they strike out in that department or choose to go in a different direction, Melton could be a strong option for New York.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.