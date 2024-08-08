Liberty Stars Take on Coach in Olympic Semifinals
The final four's coming a bit early for the New York Liberty this season.
Four bearers of seafoam are set to partake in the semifinal round of the Paris Olympics' women's basketball tournament, which will be staged on Tuesday at Bercy Arena. Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart are set to rep the United States in their quest for an unprecedented eighth consecutive gold medal and familiar faces stand in their way ...
USA vs. Australia
(11:30 a.m. ET, NBC)
Ionescu and Stewart will face off against their metropolitan overseer, Sandy Brondello, when Team USA goes for its 60th consecutive victory in Olympic play. While Team USA is the clear favorite ... Las Vegas Aces stars A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young have continued to make international names for themselves in recent clashes ... Australia is determined to complete its redemption quest.
Brondello has frequently cited the goal of a podium finish after the Opals failed to get out of pool play in her first Olympic excursion in Tokyo. That goal was in danger after Paris pool play in Lille opened with an upset loss to Nigeria but the Opals have responded with three consecutive wins, including one over host nation France. Former Liberty star Sami Whitcomb (Seattle) has been vital in the cause, averaging a team-best 14.8 points and putting up strong defense.
Australia is seeking its first medal since a bronze in the London Games in 2012. The Opals were relegated to the third-place game after an 86-73 loss to the Americans in the semifinal round, a loss partly brought about by 14 points each for active Team USA star Diana Taurasi (Phoenix) and future Liberty legend Tina Charles.
France vs. Belgium
(3 p.m. ET, Peacock)
The host nation is back in familiar surroundings, on pace to play for a medal for the fourth straight occasion. Armed with the services of Liberty fan favorite Marine Johannes (scorer of 24 off the bench in Wednesday's quarterfinal win) and 2018 lottery pick Gabby Williams, Les Bleus believe that they have what it takes to secure a long-sought gold.
If the Americans prevail, familiar friends or foes await: Ionescu and Stewart would obviously be well-versed in the antic of Johannes while the American team has faced staunch challenges from a Cats group led by 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meeseman and active rookie sensation Julie Vanloo (Washington).
Team USA handled business relatively well in group play (an 87-74 win capped off by Ionescu's silencer toward a pro-Belgian crowd), but a game-winning double from Stewart was required to prevail in a qualifying tournament showdown back in February.
