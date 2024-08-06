Only One Thing Left for Knicks, Jalen Brunson To Do
"Oh Cat-ptain, my Cat-ptain," could become the battle cry of New York Knicks fans before all is said and done this season.
Brunson's metropolitan takeover is nearly complete after Tuesday, as the Villanova alum was named the 36th captain in the history of the Knicks franchise. It's the latest feather in Brunson's cap, one burdened with so much flair that even the manager of Chotchkies would take issue at this point.
When Brunson signed a four-year, $104 contract during the summer of 2022, most Knicks fans likely would've been satisfied with perhaps fringe All-Star consideration and hosting duties at the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. The rise of Brunson, in fact, felt like a mere side quest compared to other metropolitan goals, such as the fostering of RJ Barrett and the pursuit of Donovan Mitchell.
That's all changed in the development of Brunson's self-paved path to glory, one where his fingerprints are plastered all over the organization. The Knicks have embraced building from abroad while showing an appropriate patience with those veterans rather than taking the more stoic road of player development through not-quite-lottery, not-quite-first-round-closing draft picks.
Every move the Knicks make is done with Brunson in mind: the lack of "V" in the Knicks identity is perhaps the one obstacle to adopting Villanova's emblem now that Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart have all hit Manhattan. Instead of wondering how Brunson works around a potential marquee arrival, the All-Star in question must now adjust for the Wildcat.
Head coach Tom Thibodeau is ultimately the navigator of this tour and will bear the brunt of general's duties ... and, dare we say, blame if something goes wrong. But Brunson is undoubtedly in the captain's seat, as the Knicks have re-entered a realm where June basketball is a realistic suggestion rather than a fantasy, one where losses are actually heartbreaking rather than a calendar landmark.
There's just one thing left to do: win a championship.
Sure, Brunson has plenty of individual goals to work toward and obtain. Even with his hand injury considered, it still feels downright ludicrous, for example, that he's not repping the United States in the ongoing Paris Olympics. Brunson also came home fifth in the most recent MVP voting but it's hard to argue that anyone has defined the middle initial better than he has considering the way he has flipped the fortunes of the star-crossed Knicks franchise.
But Brunson has made it clear that he has no interest in individual honors and will likely only relish the captaincy bestowment because of its team nature. The world can wait ... Sinatra, after all, said it best when declaring the if one could make it "there," anywhere else was child's play.
Next to that, Brunson has always considered legacy to be one of his ultimate career endgames. It's one thing to land the respect of hard-to-please New Yorkers, but Brunson has always carried a rich sense of history and honor.
Off the floor, Brunson really has nothing further to prove: his decision to accept a discounted contract extension is his defining move to date and even those who question it can't help but laud his character. It's said that nice guys finish last but, in Brunson's case, they're finishing second in a competitive Eastern Conference and probably could've made a case for first if not for an infestation of injury bugs in the New York locker room.
A championship would be the primary way to secure his legacy and Brunson is well-aware of it. The captaincy coup is perhaps the latest example. Time and control firmly reside in his grasp and the Knicks franchise is happy to give it to him.
Sink the stars. Omit the Olympics. It's time to set a course for a championship.
