Knicks' Josh Hart Reacts to Jalen Brunson Promotion
Josh Hart loves the New York Knicks' latest transaction.
The Knicks broke the doldrums of a dormant August news scene on Tuesday, naming Jalen Brunson the 36th captain in franchise history. It's the latest sign of Brunson's metropolitan takeover, one that began with a four-year, $104 million deal signed in the summer of 2022.
To no one's surprise, Brunson's promotion was warmly received by Hart, his long-standing collegiate and professional teammate who commented on the developments with a respectful X post.
"Captain," Hart declared, posting a saluting selfie and tagging Brunson's account. Hart's post quoted the Knicks' official announcement, which referred to Brunson as the new "capta11n," referencing the digits he wears in action.
If auditions are open for the role of Brunson's lieutenant, Hart is more than likely the front-runner. The two formed an ironclad friendship amidst their championship endeavors at Villanova University and have since parlayed that friendship into shared professional success and a well-received podcast known as the "Roommates Show."
Playful ribbing between the two has become a Manhattan staple ever since Hart came over in a 2023 trade deadline deal with Portland and it will likely continue to persist with both locked up for the long-term.
Brunson is set to lead in the Knicks into an intense battle on the Eastern front: the Knicks are coming off their most successful season in a decade, winning 50 games and the second seed on the conference playoff bracket. A good part of that was fostered by the Wildcat tandem of Brunson and Hart, as each posted career-best numbers en route to the honors.
This time around, the Knicks added another Cat, former Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges, to the fold to accompany the duo, as well as incumbent metropolitan three-point king Donte DiVincenzo. That led Hart to predict that the Knicks would be able to end their lengthy drought of conference final appearances with "just with the power of friendship."
With Brunson's promotion, that ship now boasts an undeniable leader.