Liberty vs. Dream Preview: Redemption After Cup Defeat?
The New York Liberty certainly hope there's no place like home .... their real home.
Following a tough showing in the Commissioner's Cup Final on Tuesday night ... and five extra days away from the playing surface ... the Liberty resume regular season play on Sunday afternoon when the Atlanta Dream visit Barclays Center.
The Liberty have become quite acquainted with the Dream this month, as Sunday will make the third and final meeting in June. New York has won each of the first in Atlanta, including a 96-75 triumph last Sunday. Sabrina Ionescu (26 points, 11 assists) and Jonquel Jones (15 points, 11 rebounds) each put forth double-doubles while rookie Marqueshia had a career-best nine points in 13 minutes. Tina Charles, the all-time leading scorer in Liberty history, had 19 points for the Dream in defeat.
While the Liberty rested following Tuesday's showcase defeat to Minnesota, Atlanta had lost seven of nine but posted an impressive 78-74 victory over the Connecticut Sun, who are currently situated behind the Liberty in second the WNBA leaderboard. The Dream currently holds the seventh of eight WNBA playoff spots, 1.5 games ahead of oblivion.
What: Atlanta Dream (7-9) @ New York Liberty (15-3)
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
When/Watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Who's Favored: NYL -13.5
Keep An Eye On: Jonquel Jones
The Liberty found out the hard way that Jones' MVP case, undeniable upon gaining her early season healthy this time around, could be a double-edged sword: despite pulling in 12 rebounds and having developed a strong passing ability, she was held without a field goal in Tuesday's defeat at Belmont Park. When Jones is off her game ... and that 's become increasingly rare this season ... the Liberty suffers, as it's 1-3 when Jones is held under 10 points. With Charles back in Brooklyn and perhaps eager to make a statement in the interior, it'll be interesting to see how Jones responds on Sunday afternoon.
Dream to Watch: Allisha Gray
There's no other way to put it: the Dream misses Rhyne Howard. Since enduring an ankle injury back on June 19 in Minnesota, Atlanta has yet to hit the 80-point plateau, even with Jordin Canada making her way back to the floor. Howard's injury makes it vital for Gray, in the first season of a two-year contract extension, to take over the team's offensive scoring prospects, especially after her career-best in points after coming from Dallas last year. New York knows what Charles brings on all sides of the floor but Gray's scoring tendencies tend to dictate Atlanta's fate: when she scores at least 17 ... as she did on Friday at Mohegan Sun ... the Dream owns a 5-2 record.
They Said It
"I personally turned the ball over too much, I think I was sped up as well, just trying to get us into our actions. I think it's a great learning experience, to be honest. It's not like we're going to face this team again. I think we can continue to learn what they're doing great defensively and try to use it ourselves."-Sabrina Ionescu on the Commissioner's Cup defeat against Minnesota
Prediction
The Liberty have had the Dream's number this season and now they're armed with a mostly healthy lineup (Nyara Sabally remains out with a back injury), five days off, and vengeance on their side. Atlanta will certainly be inspired after winning in Uncasville on Friday but as long as the Liberty can handle a potential early rush from the momentum-packing Dream (a dominant second quarter allowed them to run away last time), they should be able to get back on the right track after losing two of their last three.
Liberty 94, Dream 79
