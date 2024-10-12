Liberty Star Addresses Final Stages of Game 1
BROOKLYN -- The New York Liberty came out swinging in the opening stanza of the 2024 WNBA Finals but wound up, as forward Breanna Stewart put it, taking one "on the chin" from the Minnesota Lynx by the end.
New York's 13-point advantage lay long forgotten by the end of Game 1 on Thursday as Minnesota ate away at a late deficit to earn a 95-93 victory in overtime en route to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five set.
"I think that we got a lot of looks," Stewart said in the aftermath. "I felt like there were just a few
situations, times, and scores toward the end of the game, that really hurt us. But collectively there's a lot of things that you could kind of look at and be like, well, this is one of the reasons why we lost."
Despite Stewart picking up her expected statistical haul (a rebound short of a double-double with 19 points, albeit on 6-of-21 from the field), the crucial final stages will be partly remembered for some unfortunate misfires: after Minnesota took its first one-point lead on Courtney Williams' four-point play, Stewart had the chance to hit a likely game-winner from the foul line but hit only one of the required pair.
"You're just focusing on making the shot. Making the first one. Making the first one. Making the first one," Stewart said of the dramatics at the charity stripe. "Then the second one, the same. It's when you want to be thinking about nothing else. It definitely (stinks) to miss."
Stewart's single did force overtime and she had what she called a "great" look at the basket toward the end but clean defense from former University of Connecticut teammate Napheea Collier sealed New York's fate.
Stewart has earned nearly every accolade a legend of the game can obtain, but hoisting the WNBA Finals trophy in New York would be one of the most sterling marks on an already packed resume: putting aside the idea of her bring a long-sought postseason championship to the team from her home state, Stewart has often spoken of taking on an even larger role in the Liberty's title plans.
Falling just short last year has added fuel to that fire: Stewart shot 3-of-17 in the Game 4 finale against Las Vegas and did not take the last attempt in that heartbreaker. She has hinted at regret for that shortcoming ever sine and Thursday was one of her first major attempts at such a redemption.
Stewart vowed not to let Thursday's events shatter her confidence and she will continue to seek the ball if and when the Liberty find themselves in a similar situation.
"Listen, I want to be taking these shots," she firmly declared. "I feel like knowing my teammates and that everyone has confidence in me is important. It's kind of like on to the next and still making sure I'm aggressive any time on the court. Obviously, as a player, it's very frustrating. But we'll bounce back for Game 2."
"This is a series. We wanted to really win, obviously, for homecourt. But the beauty is, we have
another game on Sunday and we'll be ready."
Game 2 will return to Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, ABC).
