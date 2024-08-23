Liberty Get Positive Update on All-Star's Injury
BROOKLYN -- This isn't even the New York Liberty's final form.
The Liberty have picked up where they left off as the WNBA engages in its post-All-Star/Olympic slate, winning each of their last four to continue a winning streak that has stretched to eight. Things were a little more difficult on Thursday but the Liberty nonetheless managed to take a 79-71 decision from the Dallas Wings, completing a two-game sweep after a 20-point win on Tuesday.
New York (25-4) has kept rolling without some of its star power: Sabrina Ionescu (neck) missed the Dallas double with neck issues while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton has not played since July 6 after undergoing a knee procedure.
Thursday offered good news in more ways than one for the Liberty, as head coach Sandy Brondello had postive forecasts for both Ionescu and Laney-Hamilton with a major matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET, WWOR).
"She told me she's back next game," Brondello said. "So, hopefully that's true."
Ionescu was a game-time decision fore each of the last two showings but was eventually held out.
New York currently holds a four-game lead on Connecticut for the top seed on the WNBA playoff bracket. Following the Sun's visit, a three-game road trip to Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Seattle awaits.
An optimistic Brondello hinted that Laney-Hamilton could be back for Monday's opener in the desert or, at the very least, some part of the road trip that leads into nearly a week off.
"One hundred percent, that's definitely the expectation," Brondello said of Laney-Hamilton's potential availability on the road trip. "She's moving well. When someone has time out, you want to make sure you're reloading them the right way to play at a high level. Bee looks good out there, she looks good at practice. I'm hopeful the 26th in Phoenix will be good for us."
Thursday was a physical experience for the Liberty, who were left shorthanded to the point where undrafted rookie Jaylyn Sherrod played major minutes in the final stages of her last seven-day contract.
New York had previously lost Leonie Fiebich to a rib injury during Tuesday's game and there was doubt over whether she'd be able to partake on Thursday. Fiebich was listed as questionable for the latter Dallas game but wound up earning 16 points, most of it coming from four three-pointers. The last was a de facto dagger that put New York up eight in the penultimate minute.
"Leo probably shouldn't have played today, so I really want to highlight her," Brondello said. "The toughness that she showed to get out there and play (and get) 16 points, seven rebounds, and a great defensive effort, that's a commitment to the team."
"She saw that other players were down and she's pretty tough," Brondello continued. "Just to do whatever she does to help the team, it was more like, ok, hey, I'm ging to give it a shot, that's what she told me at the start. She's going to be okay, it's nothing that will keep her out a long time, it's just sore, she got hit in the ribs a little bit. But just to be able to have to push through, run through screens, and all that stuff, that's getting hit all the time. I just think that shows a commitment."
