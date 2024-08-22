Vintage Vandersloot Emerges For Liberty
BROOKLYN -- Unlike Tom Hardy's Bane, plenty cared and knew about New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot before she put on the mask.
Vandersloot has adorned a protective mask after enduring a nose injury while preparing for the Liberty's run to the regular season finish. Like Jim Carrey before her, it's been hard to stop Vandersloot, and the Liberty, since she put on the mask: New York is undefeated since she first donned the protective gear and the trend continued with a 94-74 victory over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night.
"It hasn't been too bad," Vandersloot said with a smile after the game. "I wasn't really looking that forward to it, because I thought it would mess up my (peripheral vision) but, you know, actually, I'm kind of embracing it."
It'll take a lot more to deter Vandersloot's vision, as the 2021 WNBA champion and five-time All-Star continues to rank second on the Association's all-time assists leaders list behind only Sue Bird. It sure feels like this season is trying to throw everything it can at her.
Vandersloot's 14th WNBA campaign has been muddled by the passing of her mother Jan in June. The interruption could be partly to blame for Vandersloot's traditional stats looking smaller than usual, as she's putting up 7.0 points and 4.8 assists per game, her lowest averages since 2014 and 2012 respectively. Vandersloot herself admitted that this season has been "weird" considering what has transpired.
But vintage Vandersloot returned with a vengeance on Tuesday, as she scored 15 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds, all season-bests en route to the team's seventh straight victory. Of note, Vandersloot contributed to 10 of the Liberty's first 14 points despite taking only two shots from the field: in addition to two direct tallies, three assists on doubles, and a rebound that created a scoring possession.
"This is what I've done. That's what I've done my whole career," Vandersloot said after standing as one of three New Yorkers to post a double-double on Tuesday. "I'm asked to play a little bit different role here, which is absolutely fine, but it doesn't mean that I can't do what I've done all my career. I know I'm able to step up during those times that they need, and then I can slide into a different role whenever this team needs it. I think that's what we're all about here on this on this roster, when you have so many great players."
The supposed slump is hardly of any concern to the Liberty, who have been more than willing to pick up the statistical slate as Vandersloot works back up to full strength.
But Vandersloot's advanced stats tell a brighter story and show how she's flipping games' scripts: entering Wednesday night play, Vandersloot's defensive rating of 90.5 was second in the WNBA (min. 20 minutes per game, 15 games played) behind only Minnesota star Napheesa Collier and her net rating of 11.4 is seven-best (and somehow fifth in New York alone). Even the traditional stats are starting to even themselves out: since the WNBA came back from the Olympic break, Vandersloot's 11 rebounds are tied for fifth among all listed guards.
Such career-best efforts are certainly hard to ... well, mask.
"Her legacy has already said she's one of the greatest point guards ever to play this game. She's one of the greatest assist players in this league," head coach Sandy Brondello said. "It's been tough, but she's still so critical for our success. Eleven assists tonight, that's what she does. I was really happy, with her being aggressive on the offensive end when we needed it, you know, and staying confident in a shot, and that's going to help us."
Vandersloot and the Liberty will face the Wings again on Thursday night at Barclays Center (7 p.m. ET, WWOR).
