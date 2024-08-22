Isaiah Hartenstein Takes Funny Jab at Knicks
When it came to long road trips, Isaiah Hartenstein did not heart a certain New York Knicks teammate.
Hartenstein, now repping the Oklahoma City Thunder, spilled a couple of humorous Knicks secrets while partaking in a playful game against his wife Kourtney in a video posted by Whistle Sports. The Hartensteins, appearing on the Whistle series "Home Team," engaged in a revamped version of "The Newlywed Game," answering questions about each other's personal and professional lives.
During the finale, a lightning round consisting of quick Q&A's, Isiah quizzed Kourtney on who his nightmare seat neighbor on the team bus would be and she quickly conjured the correct answer: Josh Hart.
"Josh is very, very annoying," Hartenstein said with a cautious smile as Kourtney reveled in her victory.
It appears that there's no love lost between Hart and Hartenstein, the latter of whom left the Knicks after two seasons to sign a three-year, $87 million contract in Oklahoma City. That didn't sit well with Hart, who didn't seem pleased with the center's departure in several social media posts after the deal was signed. Hart's often jovial nature made it hard to determine if he was truly angry but he certainly didn't seem too pleased.
Hartenstein did get a chance to show some love to his former metropolitan compatriots in an earlier, more relaxed round, where he asked Kourtney for his favorite New York teammates. Kourtney quickly targeted her husband's felow center Mitchell Robinson, recalling that the two had gone to the baby shower hosted by the Knicks' primary big man and his girlfriend Lindsey. She then recalled that Donte DiVincenzo was in second place.
Hartenstein, however, pressed his wife for more, causing her to quickly list off several more. As evidence that Hartenstein isn't in a war with one of the main parts of the Knicks' Villanova contingent, Hart appeared in the subsequent rankings as well.
"Are we, like, ranking them?" Kourtney challenged. "Then it's like Jalen (Brunson), and then Josh, OG (Anunoby), just name the whole roster!"
Hartenstein nearly did, though he limited himself to adding Julius Randle and Miles "Deuce" McBride.
Her correct answers in the Knicks portion of the segment provided the winning difference for Kourtney, who won the game by an 11-10 final. As punishment, Hartenstein was made to dress up like the Greek god Zeus and sing her praises, much to her amusement.
"You're a great mother, funny sometimes, very supportive, and very loving to me and my family," Hartenstein said in character. "Hopefully, next time you don't cheat so you can do this and I don't have to wear this thing but let's go Thunder."
Hartenstein will face off with the Knicks twice next season: New York goes to Oklahoma City on Jan. 3 before Hartenstein faces his former adoring public a week later at Madison Square Garden.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!