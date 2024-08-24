Liberty Star Recalls Olympic Silencer on 'Late Night'
New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu didn't need to word to serve French toast.
Ionescu's "silencer" for the United States' women's national basketball team at the end of a group play tilt against Belgium was one of several viral moments at the Paris Olympics and was also perhaps the defining image of Team USA's unprecedented eighth consecutive run to the gold medal.
Facing a hostile crowd at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, just about an hour away from the Belgian border, Ionescu put the finishing touch on an 87-74 victory with a three-pointer as time expired. As her teammates lauded the extra advantage in the point differential tiebreaker, Ionescu pressed her finger to her lips as the pro-Belgian gathering could only watch.
Ionescu got a chance to discuss her side of the silencer during an appearance on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers," confirming that the gesture was improvised rather than thought out.
"They started booing us from the moment we came down to warm up," Ionescu recalled to the "Saturday Night Live" alum. "I kind of looked at the bench. I was like all right, if you're not going to guard me from here, I'm shooting it, and kind of just gave him the little, silencer. It just kind of came, wasn't planned."
Ionescu played a big role in the Americans' run to the gold, averaging 5.5 points and 3.3 assists in just over 13 minutes a game during her maiden Olympic voyage. Her second half entrance in the gold medal game against host nation France helped change the course of the game, as Team USA eventually prevailed by a 67-66 final.
Despite the hostile reception in Lille, Ionescu enjoyed the French basketball scene, claiming to be amused by the loud atmosphere complemented by musical instruments that are uncommon in domestic contests.
"I've never really played internationally, to understand, like, the the amount of pride fans have for their country," Ionescu said. "They got drums, like, all this stuff that you can't have in the United States. it gave me the chills, like I was so excited. I kind of was like, wow, we need to bring this here, trumpets, everything, more drums."
Ionescu is now back in New York, where she plays for a more adoring public at Barclays Center, where she and the Liberty have partly built a WNBA-best record at 25-4. Though Ionescu has missed the last two games with a neck ailment, the Liberty has stretched its winning steak to eight games, the longest active tally in the Association.
New York returns to action on Saturday night when it welcomes the Connecticut Sun to Atlantic Avenue (7 p.m. ET, WWOR). Ionescu is listed as questionable but head coach Sandy Brondello said that Ionescu informed her that she will be ready to go for the second-place Sun's visit.
