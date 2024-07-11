Liberty vs. Sky Preview: Angel Reese Visits Brooklyn
There's no rest for the weary, especially the New York Liberty.
Just over 24 hours after earning a massive matinee victory over the Connecticut Sun, the Liberty takes the floor at Barclays Center to face the Chicago Sky as part of a quartet of familiarity as the WNBA's pre-All-Star/Olympic break draws to a close. It'll be the first half of a home-and-home set, as an immediate rematch looms at Wintrust Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Chicago is a team that has managed to keep pace with the Liberty when they square off: this season unofficially opened with a dominant exhibition triumph for the Sky, who also took an 88-81 decision at Barclays Center back on May 23. The Liberty took revenge with a 13-point triumph in early June.
The Sky is likewise coming off a Wednesday matinee, earning a 78-69 decision over the Atlanta Dream at home. Rookie sensations Reese and Kamilla Cardoso each posted double-doubles (Reese's 14th in a row, extending her WNBA record) while Chennedy Carter had 19 points.
New York will be missing Betnijah Laney-Hamilton for the second consecutive game, as the homegrown cornerstone was a late scratch from Wednesday's win due to a knee issue.
What: Chicago Sky (9-12) @ New York Liberty (18-4)
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
When/Watch: Thursday, 7 p.m. ET, WNYW/Amazon Prime Video
Who's Favored: NYL -11.5
Keep An Eye On: Courtney Vandersloot
Vandersloot is continuing to work her way back into the Liberty rotation after a lengthy bereavement departure, but she's keeping pace with some early strong returns despite his traditional stats lacking in certain areas. Entering Thursday night action, Vandersloot remains the WNBA leader in defensive rating (88.5) with a minimum of 10 appearances and 20 minutes per game. On Wednesday, Vandersloot had what stands as her most impactful appearance of the season, scoring 11 points in the crucial win over the Sun. Vandersloot kept her trademark defensive tenacity rolling, evidenced by her team-best plus-11 in the win.
Chicagoan to Watch: Chennedy Carter
Windy City headlines belong to Reese and Cardoso but Carter has shaken off early controversy by placing herself in discussion for the Most Improved Player Award. Carter has taken over the Chicago offensive duties, serving as the team's leader in each of the last five games. That streak includes a 33-point showing in last Friday's upset win over Seattle, proving her value in both Chicago's present and future. The Sky is 4-2 when Carter scores at least 20 and that tally improves to 4-0 when she reaches 23.
They Said It
"They're two opponents that are very physical, so it's about us bringing that toughness. But really, in the end, it's about being better than what we were in the last game against Indiana. It's a game that we let slip through our fingers. It's about making sure that we're locked in 100 percent,150 percent, for every opponent, every quarter...Just making sure that we're very intentional and executing at a high level."-head coach Sandy Brondello on the goals for the final four before the break
Prediction
The Liberty have a chance to overcome both an apparent vendetta from the schedulemaker and tense relations with Vandersloot's former employers. New York has proven to be well-versed in the art of the personal victory, having savored both last week's triumph over Minnesota and the previous win over the Sky just a little more than usual. Seeking a statement, Chicago certainly won't make it easy but don't expect the Liberty to relinquish the slim lead they have on the chase for the top seed, especially considering how they briefly lost the honor after last weekend' loss in Indiana.
Liberty 79, Sky 77
