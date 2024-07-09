Sabrina Ionescu Offers Liberty Cure Despite Illness
BROOKLYN -- New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is known for, as the kids put it, sick plays. The past week, however, has had her play sick.
Ionescu has faced opponents of both an internal and abroad variety this week, fighting an illness during an eventful period on the 2024 Liberty timeline. Fresh off Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors, Ionescu averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in three games, including two victories.
Several New Yorkers were said to be under the weather in the midst of a five-game winning streak that ended on Saturday in Indiana but the team has nonetheless kept its hold on the WNBA leaderboard's top slot thanks to a franchise-best start (17-4).
The mild locker room bug noticeably got to Ionescu, who raspily braved the week's postgame press conferences. Adjustments carried on after the clock hit zero, as Ionescu swapped out her usual postgame refreshment of Bodyarmor, her endorsed Queens-based sports drink owned by the Coca-Cola Company, for tea and honey. She was also listed as questionable for last Tuesday's vital victory over Minnesota, one she dubbed "personal" after earning 17 points and five assists and rebounds each in a 76-67 triumph at Barclays Center.
While her illness partly ate away at her usual success rates from the field (19-of-60 over the last three games), her efforts nonetheless proved inspiring to seafoam personnel.
"It means a lot (to have a teammate like that)," center/forward Jonquel Jones said shortly after learning she'd be attending the WNBA All-Star Game with Ionescu after Tuesday's win. "What she did tonight is the unselfish part of her. She could've stayed home (but) she understands the importance of this game, that (Minnesota) was a team that had our number and we wanted to kind of be out there and show them what we can do when we play our style of basketball. It's a blessing to have a teammate like her."
Head coach Sandy Brondello sees it as the latest example of Ionescu's evolution, embracing further responsibilities as a voice ... even when she has none.
"She's battled through. She had it massive in the last game, could hardly speak, missed shootaround," head coach Sandy Brondello said prior to Saturday's game against the Indiana Fever. "I'm just really proud of her, not just what she's done when she's sick but all season long. I think she has continued to grow her game at both ends of the floor. It's exciting because she's going to continue to get better and better."
Despite her reduced state, Ionescu continued her historic paces from deep: the top pick of the 2020 draft has hit at least one triple in 46 consecutive games, good for sole possession of the third-longest streak in WNBA history. She's also tied for second on the Liberty's all-time three-pointer list in just her fifth professional tour. One more will break a tie at 331 with Becky Hammon and put her another triple closer to all-time leader Crystal Robinson (400).
Just past the midway point of the 2024 season, a Liberty playoff spot is mostly assured. Homecourt advantage remains a valuable commodity, even if none of the seven playoff participants figure to be an easy matchup.
Declining to take the floor in favor of sick leave was never a question for Ionescu for all that and more.
"There's little kids with signs that say they traveled thousands of miles to come watch me play," Ionescu noted after a June 30 win over Atlanta. "If I was walking I was going to try and get out there and play ... I'm just trying to continue to stay aggressive."
"Obviously, my shot wasn't there. I was just really focused on trying to get through the game. But I saw a few go in, thankfully. Hopefully a few more days of rest, they'll be going in more consistently."
Granted four days to recover further after Saturday's game in Indianapolis, Ionescu will be back in action come Wednesday morning, when the Liberty faces the Connecticut Sun in a vital matinee (11 a.m. ET, WWOR).
