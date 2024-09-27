WNBA Playoffs Semifinal Schedule Released: Liberty vs. Aces
This sequel comes a bit earlier than anticipated, but the New York Liberty still get a chance to write a different ending.
New York's next stage of what they hope becomes a championship journey is set to get underway on Sunday afternoon, as they'll face off against the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinal portion of the WNBA playoffs. The Liberty remain the top-ranked team in the playoff while Las Vegas previously settled for fourth in the wake of several early injuries to headlining talents.
The showdown with Sin City is a rematch of last fall's WNBA Finals, which saw Las Vegas take down New York for the latter of consecutive titles. The Liberty took a quantum of revenge by sweeping the three-game series in the regular season but the process starts anew on Sunday at Barclays Center.
Whoever prevails in the Finals rematch will face an equally formidable challenge from the other side of the bracket, as the Minnesota Lynx will take on the Connecticut Sun. The two sides, respectively seeded second and third, met in last year's opening round, which saw the Sun prevail in a best-of-three series that went the nominal distance.
View the full WNBA playoff schedule below ...
(All Times ET)
(*-If Necessary)
(1) LIBERTY vs. (4) Las Vegas
- Game 1 (@ New York): Sunday, September 29, 3 p.m., ABC
- Game 2 (@ New York): Tuesday, October 1, TBD
- Game 3 (@ Las Vegas): Friday, October 4, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
- *Game 4 (@ Las Vegas): Sunday, October 6, TBD
- *Game 5 (@ New York): Tuesday, October 8, TBD, ESPN2
(2) Minnesota vs. (3) Connecticut
- Game 1 (@ Minnesota): Sunday, September 29, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
- Game 2 (@ Minnesota): Tuesday, October 1, TBD
- Game 3 (@ Connecticut): Friday, October 4, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
- *Game 4 (@ Connecticut): Sunday, October 6, TBD
- *Game 5 (@ Minnesota): Tuesday, October 8, TBD, ESPN2
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!