Former Knick Derrick Rose Announces Retirement
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, former New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose has announced his retirement, ending a 15-year NBA career that featured two stints in Manhattan.
“The next chapter is about chasing my dreams and sharing my growth. I believe true success comes from becoming who you were created to be, and I want to show the world who I am beyond basketball,” Rose said in a statement in Charania's report. “Whether good or bad, everyone has a ‘What if’ story in their life. Even if I could, I wouldn’t change anything in mine, because it’s what helped me find real joy.”
Best-known for his 2011 MVP campaign with the Chicago Bulls, Rose frequently followed head coach Tom Thibodeau, working with him in New York, Chicago, and Minnesota throughout his career. He originally joined the Knicks through a trade with the Bulls in the 2016 offseason. The point guard would average 18 points while shooting over 47 percent in the ensuing season, his best tallies since missing the entire 2012-13 campaign due to an infamous torn ACL injury.
After spending parts of the next four seasons between Cleveland, Minnesota, and Detroit, Rose came back to the Knicks in another trade in February 2021. He partook in the Knicks' first playoff appearance in eight years, averaging 14.9 points and 4.2 assists in 35 showings. For his efforts, Rose placed third in the Sixth Man of the Year vote and he later served as the Knicks' leading scorer (19.4 points) in the five-game playoff cameo against Atlanta.
Over the next two seasons, Rose dealt with further injuries and removal from the Knicks' rotation. His sporadic appearances did draw audible cheers until the Knicks declined his team option for the 2023-24 season. He would go on to play 24 games for the Memphis Grizzlies last year before his release on Monday.
Rose's career is perhaps best-known for his devastating injury suffered toward the end of a Bulls playoff game in 2012, the aforementioned ACL tear that derailed his time among the Associaton's elite. Lower body issues continued to plague the rest of his Association tenure, causing him to become a bit of a nomad until his departure.
Prior to his NBA entry, Rose made a name for himself as one of top amateur players in the country, starring at the Simeon Career Academy in his native Chicago before joining Memphis University. Though plagued by controversy due to the invalidation of his SAT score, Rose won All-American honors and guided the Tigers to the NCAA men's national title game. Thibodeau and the Bulls later made him the top pick of the 2008 draft.
Rose's NBA tenure faced further scrutiny in 2016 when he was accused of sexual assault by an ex-girlfriend. He was found not liable later that year and a later appeal was denied in 2018.
