Analyst Believes in Knicks Lofty Goals

The New York Knicks could be looking at a championship-contending season.

Jan 2, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) warms up prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
It's been 51 years since the New York Knicks hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy and won the NBA championship.

They have come close to ending that drought a few times over the years, including NBA Finals berths in 1994 and 1999, but the Knicks have yet to come out on top in over half a century.

However, the Knicks may not be better suited for a championship run than they are right now, according to NBA.com writer Shaun Powell.

"Has it been more than five decades since the last parade down Broadway? This franchise since then dealt with heartbreak, years of bad management and prime Michael Jordan. The Knicks have progressed from one H-word — hell — to another — hope," Powell writes. "A championship is a realistic goal for a team built to win. Brunson, Randle, Anunoby, Bridges, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Miles McBride … there’s depth, defense and an ability to excel in both half-court and up-tempo. The Knicks could very well be Boston’s biggest threat in the East."

The Boston Celtics are the defending champions and arguably the top rival for the Knicks going into the season, but New York has a chance to challenge the top dog in the conference.

The addition of Mikal Bridges should complement the other players on the roster tremendously, and his history of good health should keep him available for a deep playoff run, which was an issue for the Knicks this past season.

If the Knicks were healthy in the spring, they may have given the Celtics a run for their money in the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, this team has made the biggest strides in the Eastern Conference, and things look promising if they can keep the momentum going and stay on the court for the long season.

