Can Knicks PG Score Even More?
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson averaged a career-best 28.7 points per game last season, and in the playoffs, he continued to showcase never-before-seen numbers.
In the postseason, Brunson upped his scoring average to 32.4 points per game and scored 40 or more points in four consecutive postseason games.
However, Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes doesn't believe he will hit those marks in 2024-25, nor will he have to.
"Though Brunson probably won't come close to last year's 28.7 points per game, the depth of scorers on New York's roster will also suppress everyone else's average. [Julius] Randle will probably be the main challenger for the team lead, as he's averaged at least 24.0 points in three of the last four seasons, but Brunson is simply going to have the ball more and will benefit from defenses actually having to pay attention to someone else once in a while," Hughes writes.
With the addition of Mikal Bridges and the hopeful inclusion of Randle and OG Anunoby for an entire season, Brunson will have a capable offensive supporting cast that can contribute in the scoring department.
However, Brunson is in his prime and he continues to make improvements for the Knicks. There's a counterargument to be made that Brunson could end up averaging more and might even have a shot to win a scoring title.
Brunson will do whatever it takes to get a win for the Knicks, and if that means dropping 30-40 points per night, so be it. However, the Knicks are built to where Brunson shouldn't have to do that, and if New York is hitting on all cylinders, he won't be asked to be superhuman.
Those hot streaks and strong stretches will come throughout the season, and there are going to be nights where Brunson needs to score 40-something for the Knicks to win. However, the team hopes those nights are few and far between.
