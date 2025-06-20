Analyst Looks Back on Knicks' Draft Mishaps
The New York Knicks have made many NBA Draft mistakes over the years, and it has prevented them from returning to the top of the league sooner.
The team has made most of its acquisitions for the current roster through trades and free agency, but a couple draft picks going their way would have had a big impact.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Velazquez looked back on the team's decisions to take French point guard Frank Ntilikina with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and Kentucky wing Kevin Knox at No. 9 overall the following year.
"This selection is bound to spark some blowback among Knicks fans. They won't be arguing Frank Ntilikina wasn't a bad pick (he was), but rather, they'll be arguing that Kevin Knox (No. 9 in 2018) was even worse," Velazquez wrote.
"Whatever side you take in that debate, you'd have a strong case. Both players were pinned with trying to lead the Knicks back to greatness, and neither was up to the challenge. Instead, they were prime examples of mismanagement and disarray in the midst of a seven-year down period for the franchise."
"Missing on Ntilikina was bad in itself, but then compounding the problem by also flubbing the Knox pick a year later is disastrous. It would be hard for any team to avoid spiraling when it fails to hit on back-to-back lottery picks."
The Knicks had a chance to capitalize on the positive selection of Kristaps Porzingis in the 2015 NBA Draft, but they couldn't get the right guys.
Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo were on the board in 2017, but the Knicks went with Ntilikina. Reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went two picks after Knox in 2018.
The Knicks could be in a better place now if they had drafted differently, but instead they have to lay in the bed they made for themselves.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!