Former Knicks Forward Calls For Tom Thibodeau Reunion
Breaking up is hard to do, but NBA depth star Bobby Portis believes that it's not too late for the New York Knicks to apologize.
Portis, a brief Knick, is the latest to call for the team to send ousted head coach apology notes and candies, advocating for the cause by comparing it to a fallen and repaired romantic relationship on FanDuel's "Run It Back" program on Monday.
"Sometimes hen you break up with your girlfriend, sometimes you might go over there and find something else, but you might want to comeback to that girlfriend," the Milwaukee Bucks depth star said, mirroring a request from longtime college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. "If I'm the Knicks, I just call Thibs back and say I'm sorry ... Give him some flowers, man, take him out to lunch, you know what I'm saying? Try to re-kindle this relationship."
The suggestion amused hosts Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parson and Lou Williams, with Beadle suggesting that someone from Knicks management stand outside Thibodeau's window with a boombox, referencing the romantic act of John Cusack's character in the 1989 film "Say Anything..."
Portis knows the impact Thibodeau can have: while he has never played under the watch of the lasting head coach, Portis' sole season in Manhattan was the dreadful 2019-20 campaign, the last before the Knicks called upon Thibodeau to clean things up. New York returned to the realm of relevancy in the NBA under his watch with things culminating in an Eastern Conference Finals run in his final tour.
Only adding to the potential Thibodeau homecoming weekend is the Knicks' reported activity in the wake of Thibodeau's firing, which has mostly centered on trying to interview current coaches ("married men," as Parsons put it). Some progress has reportedly been made in the search, as the team is said to be interviewing free agents Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins for the vacancy Thibodeau's firing created.
