Report: Knicks Coaching Target Set to Land Contract Extension
Houston, we have an extension.
Another name on the New York Knicks' list of head coaching candidates has reportedly landed a contract extension, as intel from Shams Charania of ESPN states that Ime Udoka has landed a long-term deal to stick around with the Houston Rockets.
Udoka, having just wrapped his second season in Space City, was reportedly one of several active bosses that the Knicks attempted to interview after the surprise ousting of Tom Thibodeau. He's the second man on that list to land a reported extension as Chicago's Billy Donovan likewise found an apparent windfall after the Knicks expressed interest.
Like Donovan, Udoka briefly played for the Knicks, playing eight games with the team in 2006. Since then, Udoka has overseen the Rockets' resurgence, which produced a second-place finish on this year's Western Conference bracket.
Houston won 52 games and reached the playoffs in a full season for the first time since 2019. For his efforts, Udoka was a finalist for the NBA's Coach of the Year title, finishing behind only Kenny Atkinson (Cleveland) and JB Bickerstaff (Detroit).
Racked with rejections, the Knicks' coaching search has since moved onto de facto free agents, as they're reportedly interviewing Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins for the vacancy Thibodeau's ousting created.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!