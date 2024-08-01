Carmelo Anthony Thanks Knicks Rival For Inspiration
The upcoming Atlantic Division hardwood war between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers is about to tear Carmelo Anthony apart.
Anthony's post-retirement loyalty to the Knicks has well been documented, but he got a chance to commemorate his long-standing friendship with George, the nine-time All-Star who was signed to partly lead the 76ers' counter the surging Manhattanites.
The duo, who played together in Oklahoma City, recently engaged in a crossover long-awaited by the basketball commentary world, as Anthony hosted George, the host of "Podcast P" on his own web series, "7 PM in Brooklyn" this week. Anthony, flanked by his son Kiyan, started the show by praising "PG-13" for the resiliency he has displayed in his NBA career, which served as an inspiration to his junior.
"I want to give you your flowers: (you're) somebody that I played with, had an opportunity to play with, somebody I watched progress, develop, get hurt, go through that, leave a team ... I just want to take my hat off to you, as a friend, a competitor, a brother, because you don't get the credit you deserve," Anthony told George. "I wanted to kick the show off like that and also say thank you for inspiring (Kiyan). That's big. I've got to hear this s*** all the time and it's getting out of f***ing hand (laughs)."
Anthony and George collaborated for one season as members of the Thunder. Though the union failed to live up to the hype in terms of wins, it appears that the pair left a lasting impression on each other.
At the time of their union, Anthony and George had left lasting locales to play for the Thunder: Anthony, of course, was fresh off six-plus seasons with the Knicks while George had moved on from his original NBA employers in Indiana.
As Anthony mentioned, George's story proved particularly inspiring: his career came to a grinding halt when he suffered a devastating leg injury in 2014. George was black in the All-Star game less than two full years later, providing plenty of inspiration to the younger Anthony. Kiyan is currently wowing scouts across the country with his antics at Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, NY and is generally considered to be one of the top prospects in the class of 2025.
No, George has been called upon to help the Sixers avenge their six-game loss to the Knicks in last postseason's opening round, signing a four-year, $212 million deal earlier this summer. George unites with recent MVP Joel Embiid for the cause, as well as Tyrese Maxey, who likewise earned himself a lengthy, expensive deal.
