The Ultimate Knicks Tank Team: G-Leaguers, Journeymen, and J.R.

The writers at Knicks SI put together a fantasy NBA 2K20 tournament, drafting teams from all Knicks players available in the video game, past and present, to create the best Knicks team of all time. If you followed along, you also know that I was crushed in the first round, destroying any dreams I had of leading the Knicks to a title.

Let's flip the script. Now, Knicks SI is putting together a Knicks NBA 2K20 Tankathon tournament. The goal? Put together a team of the worst available players in Knicks history, play them out of position, and attempt to lose your way to a title. Now that sounds like a Knicks tournament!

All jokes aside, I was confident I could concoct the worst team. Having the seventh out of eight picks was tough, but I was prepared to stick to my "worst player available" strategy and more often than not, take the lowest rated player. Unsurprisingly, Ignas Brazdeikis and Kenny Wooten Jr., two current members of the Westchester Knicks, were on my radar. The two tied for the fifth worst rating of any Knicks player in NBA 2K20.

Sitting at seventh, I figured it was a pipe dream to get either of the precious G-Leaguers. It was quite the shock when Wooten Jr. fell to the seventh pick. I fell out of my seat when Brazdeikis was still there in the early second round. I like Wooten Jr. and Brazdeikis as potential future contributors for the Knicks, but these guys have a combined 53 NBA minutes to their names. How could my colleagues pass on them?

I waited a while for my next two picks to come up and eventually had an interesting decision on my hands. If you can believe it, a lot of the 2019-2020 Knicks are rated poorly in the game. This should be obvious if you watched the Knicks on-court product this season. There were a couple players that had some decent skills on the team, but I decided to stick with the "worst player available" mantra and select Wayne Ellington and Reggie Bullock. Ellington and Bullock are plus shooters and can contribute to winning basketball, but they're not that good overall, and having four players from this year's team seemed like a recipe for many losses.

With my last pick, most of the scrubs were gone, and I had to take someone who had a decent rating. Who better than the man who can shoot his team out of games no matter how talented he is? My final pick was Knicks legend J.R. Smith, the guy who once forgot the score at the end of an NBA Finals game. I know this is a video game, but I'm hoping that somehow, 2K J.R. will try to do too much and sabotage the tournament for our team like only he can.

So that's my team: guys with nearly no NBA experience, players who have never contributed as more than role players, and J.R. Smith. With Captain Swish, the tank is on.