How to Watch Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Cup Final

The New York Knicks are one win away from capturing their first-ever NBA Cup championship. After three years of competing in the tournament, the Knicks will face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with both teams entering at 18-7 and riding impressive winning streaks.​

Jalen Brunson has been absolutely unstoppable throughout this tournament run. The All-Star guard dropped a season-high 40 points in Saturday's 132-120 semifinal victory over the Orlando Magic, marking his fourth consecutive game with at least 30 points. Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 points against Orlando's elite defense, with the duo combining for 69 points in a dominant performance.​

The Spurs present a formidable challenge after shocking the basketball world by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-109 in the semifinals. Victor Wembanyama returned from a 12-game absence due to a left calf injury and immediately made his presence felt with 22 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in just 21 minutes.

How to Watch: Knicks vs. Spurs

Game : San Antonio Spurs (18-7) vs. New York Knicks (18-7)

: San Antonio Spurs (18-7) vs. New York Knicks (18-7) Time : Dec. 16, 8:30 p.m. (EST)

: Dec. 16, 8:30 p.m. (EST) Location : T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nev.

: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nev. Stream : Amazon Prime Video (exclusive)

: Amazon Prime Video (exclusive) Odds: Knicks (-2.5) | O/U: 227.5

The NBA Cup Championship will stream exclusively on Prime Video at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. Both teams are playing their second consecutive game at T-Mobile Arena, eliminating any venue advantage in this neutral-site showdown.

What Knicks Fans Need to Know Before Tipoff

The Knicks dominated their semifinal matchup against Orlando by shooting an impressive 61% from the field. Brunson was the catalyst, converting 16 of 27 shots while OG Anunoby chipped in 24 points. New York scored 33 points in the first quarter despite making just two three-pointers, showcasing their balanced offensive attack.​

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) goes up for the dunk as Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) defends during a game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The injury report shows Miles McBride remains out with a left ankle sprain, while Landry Shamet continues recovering from a right shoulder strain. Karl-Anthony Towns has battled minor calf discomfort but is expected to be available after playing through it in the semifinals.​

This matchup marks the first meeting between these teams this season. The Knicks enter as 2.5-point betting favorites, though Wembanyama's return adds significant uncertainty to the equation. Expect a high-scoring affair with Brunson and Towns attacking an aggressive Spurs defense anchored by the French phenom.

The Knicks' depth and recent offensive explosion give them the edge, but San Antonio's momentum and Wembanyama's game-changing defensive presence make this championship game far from a foregone conclusion.​

