Knicks Daily Roundup 4/13: Draft Date in Question, Cole Anthony's Potential, Knicks Mailbags, and More

-With no end to the current crisis in sight, some NBA teams have requested to have the league push back the NBA Draft until at least August 1st, Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony reported. Teams feel they haven't been able to prepare as they normally would, as no workouts are able to take place. Additionally, scouts and front office members were not able to watch the NCAA Tournament and get an extra look at prospects.

This would likely be a bummer for Knicks fans, as they crave the draft and the opportunity to bring in new young pieces. However, it would likely benefit the team and allow Leon Rose to get his new general manager into place in time to make important and calculated draft decisions.

-LaMelo Ball and Killian Hayes have been discussed heavily as options for the Knicks, particularly here at Knicks SI. Cole Anthony should not be forgotten. The North Carolina product came into the college basketball season with a large amount of hype and was even discussed as a top-three pick. Injuries and inconsistent team play hampered Anthony's freshman year, but the son of Greg Anthony is perhaps a buy-low candidate, someone who could be available whenever the Knicks' lottery pick that could return top-three production. Zach Braziller of The New York Post wrote about Anthony, and why scouts and executives are so divided on the prospect.

-It's mailbag time! Knicks beat writers answered some pressing questions from fans. Marc Berman of The New York Post wrote about how Leon Rose can move the needle for the Knicks, Kenny Atkinson as a potential head coach, what to do with Julius Randle, and more. Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News had a mailbag of his own, answering questions about the front office, the thought of Tom Thibodeau at the helm, and if the Knicks should regret not signing D'Angelo Russell last offseason.

-Do you remember how you fell in love with the Knicks? Everyone has their own unique story, and our own Knicks SI writers are no different. Lauren Russell wrote about how she got hooked on the Knicks and why Landry Fields played a big part. Jonathan Macri gave an ode to Latrell Sprewell, a player who became larger than life for him and represented success.

-New York legend John Starks has become the latest member of the Knicks' family to pitch in during the coronavirus crisis. The former guard donated scrubs to New York hospitals that need all the help they can get. During his playing days, Starks made others around him better, and he's doing that again during this time of need.

-Lakers' forward Jared Dudley took a shot at the Knicks, saying if the team was "run right," Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would've chosen to play at MSG instead of Brooklyn. While it's hard to say this for sure, there's certainly a negative perception on the Knicks that some players have. SNY's Ian Begley wrote about how player view the Knicks and if Leon Rose can change that.